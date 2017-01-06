The Five Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 6-8

The first day of the National Western Stock Show brings a BBQ challenge. Brandon Marshall

The National Western Stock Show gallops into town on January 7. The annual extravaganza is not often associated with culinary delight, but the burgeoning BBQ Throwdown may soon change that. Also pulling into Denver tomorrow: The Winter Park Express, a new ski train, which has inspired tonight's neon ski party at Union Station. Keep reading for the five tastiest events in Denver this weekend.

Union Station is throwing a wild après-ski party.

Friday, December 6

MCA Denver's first Black Sheep Friday of 2017 may be the oddest yet: ’40s and Forties brings together two diverse tastes — swing dancing and large-format malt liquor. Get a lesson in partner dancing and take part in tastings of only the finest forty-ounce beverages. The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m., with the museum's happy hour running from from 5 to 7 p.m.; admission is $5.

The Winter Park Express ski train will start chugging along tomorrow, so Union Station is throwing an ’80s Ski School party tonight at the Terminal Bar, bringing the sexy excitement of such classics as Hot Dog The Movie to the city. Don your best safety-orange headbands and pastel snowsuits to compete in the costume contest, and enjoy beer and Ski Train cocktail specials at the bar, plus swag giveaways and a raffle with prizes like skis, Winter Park lift tickets and a trip for two on the Winter Park Express. The party goes from 8 p.m. until midnight, and the raffle drawing is scheduled for 9 p.m. Raffle tickets are $20; admission is open to all those 21 and older. Throughout the train's run, the Terminal Bar will be serving up après-ski snacks on Saturdays and Sundays.

