Flatirons Food Film Festival Celebrates Five Years in Boulder

Some food movies make us hungry; others fill us with nostalgia and emotions tied to sharing food. The Flatirons Food Film Festival, celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, offers the best of both. Running from Wednesday, September 27, through Sunday, October 1, the festival brings a wide range of films and associated events to Boulder to meet nearly every taste.

Julia Joun founded the Flatirons Food Film Festival in 2013 as part of Boulder's larger International Film Series, and it has since become its own entity, offering five days of programming at various venues. Guest speakers have included local chefs, writers, farmers and food activists, and the festival has attracted national luminaries like Los Angeles restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, who came last year to introduce City of Gold, a documentary based on his culinary explorations, and California cuisine pioneer Jeremiah Tower, who will be on hand this year for the showing of Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent.

The festival promises nine movies, with Saturday offering the busiest schedule. Here's a rundown of the films and events. You can purchase tickets on Flatirons Food Film Festival page at eventbrite.com.

James Beard: America's First Foodie is showing at the Rayback Collective, 2775 Valmont Road, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27. The pre-party starts at 6:30 p.m., when you'll be able to purchase beverages from the Rayback's bar and grab food from four food trucks: Bamboo Skewer, Los Dos Bros, Street Frites and Suburban Wiener. A panel discussion after the screening will include the film's director, Beth Federici, and Izabela Wojcik, director of programming at the James Beard House in New York City.

Look and See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry is playing at the Boulder Public Library's Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28. Dave Carter, executive director of the National Bison Foundation, will introduce the film and lead a panel discussion afterward.

A Journey Through the People’s Republic of Fermentation will show at the Boulder Public Library's Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, on Friday, September 29, at 7:30 p.m. This is a series of short films featuring fermentation expert Sandor Katz and Boulder's own Mara King, co-founder of pickling company Ozuke, as they travel in search of fermented foods. Afterward, join Mara King for a discussion at License No. 1 at the Hotel Boulderado from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Ratatouille, everyone's favorite animated movie about a rat who cooks, will play at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, at the Boulder Public Library's Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue. This one's free, but registration is required. There will be an introduction from Jorge de la Torre of Johnson & Wales University. Kids (and their parents) can also join a walking tour ($8 per person) of the Boulder County Farmers' Market from 9 to 10 a.m., guided by chef Matt Collier of Seeds Library Cafe, complete with a cooking demo and tasting to inspire your little rug-Ratatouilles.

Edwin Zoe, founder of Chinese restaurant Zoe Ma Ma, will introduce What's For Dinner Mom?, a story about a Japanese family's food reminiscences, at the Boulder Public Library's Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 30.

Sour Grapes will screen at the Boulder Public Library's Canyon Theater, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 30. Corie Brown, founder of Zester Media, will introduce the documentary, about a young wine enthusiast with an unsavory secret. Sour Grapes ticket holders who are 21 and over can also join in the fun at a sparkling-wine reception for chef Jeremiah Tower at 6:15 p.m.

After the sparkling-wine reception for chef Jeremiah Tower at 6:15 p.m., ticket holders for Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent can hit the screening of the movie at 7:15 p.m. Afterward, there will be an interview and Q & A with Tower and Colorado food writer Amanda Faison. And for those who want to keep the party going, there will be an after-party at License No. 1, with Tower in attendance.

Via Perla will be the site of the re-creation of Big Night's famous timpano. Via Perla/Grey Grimm

Sunday, October 1, is the day to celebrate the movie Big Night, with a luncheon at Via Perla, 901 Pearl Street ($26, with a $15 optional wine pairing). The restaurant will re-create the famous timpano dish from the movie and will also serve other Italian fare family-style. Boulder chef Antonio Laudisio will speak at the luncheon. Then Big Night will show at Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Avenue, with an introduction from chef/restaurateur Frank Bonanno.

And finally, on Sunday, October 1, the classic Taiwanese food film Eat Drink Man Woman will show at Muenzinger Auditorium, 1905 Colorado Avenue. Allen Lim, sports physiologist, cookbook author and founder of Skratch Labs, will introduce the screening.