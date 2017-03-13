The Fourteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, March 13-17

Enjoy Sazeracs and more at the Jazz Project. Kevin Galaba

The official St. Patrick's Day might be just a few days away, but before you eat your weight in corned beef and sail away on a sea of stout, we've got plenty of eclectic culinary events in Denver. There are classes on everything from sopes to sushi, drinks ranging from sour beers to Sazeracs, and dinners boasting rodents and rieslings. Be adventurous, intrepid Denverites! Here are the fourteen best food and drink events from March 13 through March 17. (Watch for a separate St. Patrick's Day list later this week.)

The first Denver FIVE event of the year will take place at Barolo Grill. Danielle Lirette

Monday, March 13

Start the week off on a high note at Barolo Grill, 3030 East Sixth Avenue, with the Denver FIVE kickoff dinner at 6 p.m. Passed appetizers include smoked black cod arancini and octopus panna cotta, followed by entrees such as sea urchin risotto with shiitake mushrooms and tortellini stuffed with fennel-braised short rib with black garlic with pickled salsify root. Wine pairings will also be poured, thanks to Barolo owner Ryan Fletter, who happens to be a sommelier. For the full menu and tickets ($70), head over to eventbee.com. It's all downhill after this extravaganza.

Grab your honey for dinner and a movie at Bistro Vendôme tonight. The restaurant (1420 Larimer Street) is thoughtfully streamlining your dating experience by screening French or foodie films along with a three-course prix fixe menu every other Monday through the end of April. Tonight's offering is Ratatouille, a slam dunk for anyone who doesn't mind a rodent or two in the kitchen — as long as the little rats know how to cook. Seatings are at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. and will set you back $55; call 303-825-3232 for information. See the restaurant's website for more details and a full schedule of upcoming films.

Go grocery shopping today at Whole Foods, and 5 percent of the proceeds from your purchase will be donated to Slow Food Nations and the Slow Food Denver micro-grant program. The grant program aims to fund local growers, producers and nonprofit organizations that support improvements in Colorado's food system with relatively small amounts, ranging from $1,500 to $4,000 (though a small grant can often make a big difference to local organizations). Get more information about the grant program, including past recipients, at the program website.

Rumor has it this mural at Sugarmill depicts a vintage pie-crust-rolling apparatus. Danielle Lirette

Tuesday, March 14

Heads up, vegans: Denver Deep Dish, 1200 West 38th Avenue, has heard your wailing and lamentations ("Where are all the vegan buffets?") and will be putting on an all-you-can-eat shindig just for you tonight. Twelve bucks gets you all you can eat of at least four vegan pizza options, with additional drink specials in the house. There are three seatings (5:45, 7 and 8:15 p.m.) and tickets are required; head over to brownpapertickets.com to grab yours.

It's Pi Day, nerds (and anyone who loves pie, so...everyone!). Drop by Sugarmill at 2461 Larimer Street for a slice of tropical pie with coconut cream for just $3.14 on 3/14. If you're not into tropical flavors, you can pick up more traditional versions (lemon meringue, mud pie, apple, berry crumble and gluten-free cookie) for $5 per slice or $25 for the whole pie — which isn't as mathematically beautiful, but is still a sweet deal.

Sweet Cooie's and Little Man Ice Cream will also be serving up pie for 3/14, courtesy of Wednesday's Pie. Stop by either location (3506 East 12th Avenue and 2620 16th Street, respectively) from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. to savor a slice of caramel apple, chocolate hazelnut mousse or piña colada cream served à la mode for $7, $3.14 of which will be donated to local schools.

The Way Back continues Tuesday's Test Table, a dinner series devoted to trying out dishes that are in the running to be added to the regular menu. Make your way to 4132 West 38th Avenue on the second Tuesday of each month to nab the experimental bites as a prix fixe menu for $45 or à la carte; the menu for tonight boasts grilled polenta with salt cod and yak-liver tagliatelle. Service starts at 5 p.m., and while reservations aren't required, you can guarantee your spot by calling 720-728-8156.

