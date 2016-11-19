The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Reviews of Six Denver Restaurants That Opened in 2016

EXPAND Coperta was the subject of our most recent restaurant review. Mark Antonation

Our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, took much of 2016 off — but she returned in August revitalized after her sabbatical. And a good thing, too, because restaurants continue to open at an unprecedented pace in metro Denver. Her mission remains the same: to visit a restaurant anonymously — and more than once — and then offer an honest, no-holds-barred assessment. Since her return, she's reviewed six eateries that all opened this year. Here they are, along with links to the original reviews.

EXPAND Chef de cuisine Bob Blair and his team in the open kitchen at Coperta. Danielle Lirette

Coperta Could Be the Start of a Lovely Roman Holiday

Coperta

400 East 20th Avenue

720-749-4666

Mister Tuna is big on seafood and other wood-grilled meats. Mark Antonation

Troy Guard's Mister Tuna Is a Real Keeper

Mister Tuna

3033 Brighton Boulevard

303-831-8862

EXPAND Burgers and sides at Masterpiece Kitchen. Danielle Lirette

Lowry's Masterpiece Kitchen Is No Masterpiece

Masterpiece Kitchen

84 Rampart Road

720-324-8873

EXPAND Load up on Italian and Mexican dishes at the same time at Mas Kaos. Danielle Lirette

Mas Kaos Has Mass Appeal With Tacos and Pizza — and You'll Want Both

Mas Kaos

4526 Tennyson Street

720-638-2100

EXPAND Arancini nearly glow with golden-brown goodness at Spatola. Danielle Lirette

Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar: An Unfinished Journey to Authentic Italian Fare

Spatola

3434 West 32nd Avenue

303-477-4820

EXPAND Chef Brendan Russell fillets a wild Alaskan halibut at The Preservery. Danielle Lirette

The Preservery Captures the Flavor and Energy of the New West

The Preservery

3040 Blake Street

303-298-6821