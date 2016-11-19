menu

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Reviews of Six Denver Restaurants That Opened in 2016

The Eleven Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 14-18


The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Reviews of Six Denver Restaurants That Opened in 2016

Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Coperta was the subject of our most recent restaurant review.
Coperta was the subject of our most recent restaurant review.
Mark Antonation
Our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, took much of 2016 off — but she returned in August revitalized after her sabbatical. And a good thing, too, because restaurants continue to open at an unprecedented pace in metro Denver. Her mission remains the same: to visit a restaurant anonymously — and more than once — and then offer an honest, no-holds-barred assessment.  Since her return, she's reviewed six eateries that all opened this year. Here they are, along with links to the original reviews.

Chef de cuisine Bob Blair and his team in the open kitchen at Coperta.
Chef de cuisine Bob Blair and his team in the open kitchen at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette

Coperta Could Be the Start of a Lovely Roman Holiday
Coperta
400 East 20th Avenue
720-749-4666

Mister Tuna is big on seafood and other wood-grilled meats.
Mister Tuna is big on seafood and other wood-grilled meats.
Mark Antonation

Troy Guard's Mister Tuna Is a Real Keeper
Mister Tuna
3033 Brighton Boulevard
303-831-8862

Burgers and sides at Masterpiece Kitchen.
Burgers and sides at Masterpiece Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette

Lowry's Masterpiece Kitchen Is No Masterpiece
Masterpiece Kitchen
84 Rampart Road
720-324-8873

Load up on Italian and Mexican dishes at the same time at Mas Kaos.
Load up on Italian and Mexican dishes at the same time at Mas Kaos.
Danielle Lirette

Mas Kaos Has Mass Appeal With Tacos and Pizza — and You'll Want Both
Mas Kaos
4526 Tennyson Street
720-638-2100

Arancini nearly glow with golden-brown goodness at Spatola.
Arancini nearly glow with golden-brown goodness at Spatola.
Danielle Lirette

Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar: An Unfinished Journey to Authentic Italian Fare
Spatola
3434 West 32nd Avenue
303-477-4820

Chef Brendan Russell fillets a wild Alaskan halibut at The Preservery.
Chef Brendan Russell fillets a wild Alaskan halibut at The Preservery.
Danielle Lirette

The Preservery Captures the Flavor and Energy of the New West
The Preservery
3040 Blake Street
303-298-6821

