The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Reviews of Six Denver Restaurants That Opened in 2016
|
Coperta was the subject of our most recent restaurant review.
Mark Antonation
Our restaurant critic, Gretchen Kurtz, took much of 2016 off — but she returned in August revitalized after her sabbatical. And a good thing, too, because restaurants continue to open at an unprecedented pace in metro Denver. Her mission remains the same: to visit a restaurant anonymously — and more than once — and then offer an honest, no-holds-barred assessment. Since her return, she's reviewed six eateries that all opened this year. Here they are, along with links to the original reviews.
|
Chef de cuisine Bob Blair and his team in the open kitchen at Coperta.
Danielle Lirette
Coperta Could Be the Start of a Lovely Roman Holiday
Coperta
400 East 20th Avenue
720-749-4666
|
Mister Tuna is big on seafood and other wood-grilled meats.
Mark Antonation
Troy Guard's Mister Tuna Is a Real Keeper
Mister Tuna
3033 Brighton Boulevard
303-831-8862
|
Burgers and sides at Masterpiece Kitchen.
Danielle Lirette
Lowry's Masterpiece Kitchen Is No Masterpiece
Masterpiece Kitchen
84 Rampart Road
720-324-8873
|
Load up on Italian and Mexican dishes at the same time at Mas Kaos.
Danielle Lirette
Mas Kaos Has Mass Appeal With Tacos and Pizza — and You'll Want Both
Mas Kaos
4526 Tennyson Street
720-638-2100
|
Arancini nearly glow with golden-brown goodness at Spatola.
Danielle Lirette
Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar: An Unfinished Journey to Authentic Italian Fare
Spatola
3434 West 32nd Avenue
303-477-4820
|
Chef Brendan Russell fillets a wild Alaskan halibut at The Preservery.
Danielle Lirette
The Preservery Captures the Flavor and Energy of the New West
The Preservery
3040 Blake Street
303-298-6821
