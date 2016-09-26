The Goods Closes Temporarily Due to Kitchen Fire

EXPAND The Goods was only open for a week before a fire temporarily shut it down on September 23. Mark Antonation

Alarms sounded, overhead sprinklers went off and customers of businesses at the Lowenstein theater complex at 2526 East Colfax Avenue were evacuated on Friday night as the Denver Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire at The Goods, which had just opened on September 16 in the space formerly occupied by the Good Son.

One injury was reported on the fire department's Twitter page; the restaurant indicated that a sous-chef suffered burns and was taken to the hospital and released the next day. An exact date for the reopening of The Goods has not been set, as the restaurant must pass safety inspections from the city.

The Denver Fire Department posted this message to Twitter:

DFD crews reponded to 2526 E. Colfax Ave. & investigating flash fire while cooking. One person with minor burns. DFD investigating. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) September 24, 2016

The Goods took over the space from the U Baron Group, which had operated the Good Son there for the past year and a half. New owners Seth Murty and Mark Whistler announced the purchase of the restaurant in early September and had only been serving dinner for a week before the fire. They posted this note on the restaurant's Facebook page shortly after the incident: