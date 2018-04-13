The Happiest Hour: Cochino Commands a Crowd With Junk Food-ified Snacks

Over a recent lunch, a friend in the restaurant real estate business marveled over the fact that in Denver, restaurateurs tend to fight for the same forty core Denver spaces. This is baffling, he pointed out, because that not only means those restaurateurs are paying a premium for their rent, but also because they’re fighting for crowds thinned by immense surrounding competition. More perplexing, he continued, is that it’s not that restaurant real estate is exactly sparse: “There are so many other neighborhoods in this city that are dying for a good restaurant,” he noted.

Perhaps to illustrate his point, he’d taken me to a place near the border of Denver and Englewood, which served a fairly ordinary menu of pizzas and salads and yet was commanding a crowd that rivaled downtown hot tickets with prime locations — for a weekday mid-day meal.

I had the chance to ponder this conversation again when I hit Cochino Taco for happy hour. Owner Johnny Ballen crested to Denver fame on downtown restaurants — he co-owned the now-closed Squeaky Bean, which made waves in the LoHi neighborhood before moving to a high-stakes address in the heart of LoDo. But when he started plotting a casual taco joint, he looked to his Englewood neighborhood, where, he told Westword two years ago, “There's nowhere near here to sneak out for a quick whiskey.”