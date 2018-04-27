The Happiest Hour: Happy Legs at Cho77

Given the choice between a bottomless brunch and a Saturday happy hour, I’ll take the happy hour every time. For one, the mimosa is a garbage cocktail, made by ruining cheap bubbles with bad fruit juice, and you have to guzzle it to get your money’s worth. That’s not actually value. More importantly, though, brunch is still a day-starting meal — as in, you might have to actually get on with some sort of weekend chore after you finish, because the sun is shining and you have nothing but time. Afternoon drinking, on the other hand, is a gift of idleness you can give yourself: If you’re settling into a 2 p.m. round of discounted drinks, you’re just a hop, skip and a jump from dinner, so why quit now?

The Saturday happy hour is elusive, though — unsurprising given discounts are usually a good way to fill seats during slow hours, and most restaurants have no trouble bringing in guests on weekends. That makes us particularly grateful for Cho77 (42 South Broadway), which offers not one, but two Saturday happy hours: one from 2 to 6 p.m., and another from 9 p.m. to close.

EXPAND Cheeseburger shumai will easily substitute for a slider craving. Laura Shunk