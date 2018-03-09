The Happiest Hour: When It Comes to Happy Hour, Billy's Inn Is an Old Reliable

In the wake of a Denver dining boom that can be exhausting to keep up with, it's a little baffling that more places don’t aspire to be true neighborhood restaurants. Sure, many newcomers pay lip service to that designation; after all, most restaurants eventually draw the majority of their clientele from surrounding blocks. But real neighborhood restaurants never have to call themselves such, because they never have a moment to trumpet their credentials in the first place. These restaurants usually exist quietly, serving a customer base that comes in on nights when they don’t really feel like going out but aren’t willing to cook, either. These restaurants are comfortable, not flashy, and they’re affordable enough to assuage any guilt about eating there multiple nights a week. Most important, they have familiar, craveable touch points. A wise chef once told me that the true mark of a neighborhood restaurant is that you know what you’re going to order before you leave your house.

Most of us have our old reliable, and as Denver dining continues to crest — with each new opening one-upping the last — it feels more essential to moor oneself to those spots, if only for a moment of sanity amid the never-ending quest for newness. One such place is Billy’s Inn, a watering hole housed in a hacienda-like building on Lowell.