The Juniper Pig Brings Premium Butcher Shop to Stanley Marketplace

The Juniper Pig is located next to Glazed and Confuzed in The Stanley Marketplace

The Juniper Pig brings a lineup of cured meats, prime cuts, rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and salads to Stanley Marketplace starting Saturday, November 11. One of the first stores to sign on at the Stanley (2501 Dallas Street, Aurora), the "culinary butchery" and charcuterie shop is one of the last stores to open, but the specialty meats are worth the wait.

Dr. John Stephan, owner and founder of the Juniper Pig, drew from his background in veterinary science and his farming heritage to set up shop. A licensed veterinary surgeon by trade, Stephan’s heritage is deep with Dutch farming roots.

Stephan considers several factors when choosing where he sources meat. “The first thing is respect for the product,” he says. He and his trio of chefs hand-pick each meat producer, working only with those that excel in humane animal treatment and raise premium breeds for meat production, including Duroc pork.