The Juniper Pig Brings Premium Butcher Shop to Stanley Marketplace

The Juniper Pig brings a lineup of cured meats, prime cuts, rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and salads to Stanley Marketplace starting Saturday, November 11. One of the first stores to sign on at the Stanley (2501 Dallas Street, Aurora), the "culinary butchery" and charcuterie shop is one of the last stores to open, but the specialty meats are worth the wait.
Dr. John Stephan,
Stephan considers several factors when choosing where he sources meat. “The first thing is respect for the product,” he says. He and his trio of chefs hand-pick each meat producer, working only with those that excel in humane animal treatment and raise premium breeds for meat production, including Duroc pork.
Visitors to the store will discover a butcher case stocked with prime cuts and a menu of freshly prepared food to choose from.
Keen observers will discover hints of the farmhouse in the decor, such as the light fixtures made from packing-house rails and meat hooks. The logo adorning the maple planks on the back wall of the shop is the same design
In the future, look for an expanded selection of charcuterie as the Juniper Pig opens its own dedicated meat-curing facility in Greeley. Store hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
