The Juniper Pig is located next to Glazed and Confuzed in The Stanley Marketplace
The Juniper Pig is located next to Glazed and Confuzed in The Stanley Marketplace
Veronica Penney

The Juniper Pig Brings Premium Butcher Shop to Stanley Marketplace

Veronica Penney | November 13, 2017 | 9:30am
The Juniper Pig brings a lineup of cured meats, prime cuts, rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and salads to Stanley Marketplace starting Saturday, November 11. One of the first stores to sign on at the Stanley (2501 Dallas Street, Aurora), the "culinary butchery" and charcuterie shop is one of the last stores to open, but the specialty meats are worth the wait.

Dr. John Stephan, owner and founder of the Juniper Pig, drew from his background in veterinary science and his farming heritage to set up shop. A licensed veterinary surgeon by trade, Stephan’s heritage is deep with Dutch farming roots.

Stephan considers several factors when choosing where he sources meat. “The first thing is respect for the product,” he says. He and his trio of chefs hand-pick each meat producer, working only with those that excel in humane animal treatment and raise premium breeds for meat production, including Duroc pork.

The meat case displays premium meats, many of which are sourced locally.
The meat case displays premium meats, many of which are sourced locally.
Veronica Penney

Visitors to the store will discover a butcher case stocked with prime cuts and a menu of freshly prepared food to choose from. TJP will also offer nightly take-away meals that can be enjoyed at home. Specialty equipment involved in food preparation ranges from a refrigerated meat grinder(imported from Germany) to a custom meat-aging cabinet with a wall of pink Himalayan sea salt.

The interior decor nods to Stephan's farming heritage, including custom-made Boos Block tables.
The interior decor nods to Stephan's farming heritage, including custom-made Boos Block tables.
Veronica Penney

Keen observers will discover hints of the farmhouse in the decor, such as the light fixtures made from packing-house rails and meat hooks. The logo adorning the maple planks on the back wall of the shop is the same design found on the cast iron press that Stephan’s grandmother used to make head cheese.

In the future, look for an expanded selection of charcuterie as the Juniper Pig opens its own dedicated meat-curing facility in Greeley. Store hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

 
Veronica is a contributor to Westword’s Food & Drink section and is equally passionate about cooking and eating. She can be found riding her bike really, really far -- usually farther than intended, thanks to her terrible sense of direction. Her culinary enthusiasm and outdoor adventures are fueled by strong black coffee and the undying hope of finding an excellent cheese plate.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

