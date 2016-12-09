The Last-Minute Guide to Denver Food Gifts for Your Friends and Family

Vegan chocolate hazelnut slice from Daydream Dessert Co. Courtesy of Daydream Desserts

This holiday season, we've helped fill your gift list with local food and drink stocking stuffers that make Santa proud. But, checking it twice, there are still blank spots. It's those hard to shop for groups: pregnant friends, vegans, co-workers, neighbors, etc. What to get them?

Fear not, we've curated ten perfect last-minute foodie gifts that hits every category on your list. Even better, they're all from Colorado and can be easily ordered to finish your shopping.

Backyard Soda Co. handcrafts gourmet simple syrups for mock-tails and cocktails. Wendy Nakajima

For Pregnant Mommas

Backyard Soda Co.

Denver

Mix a mock-tail with handcrafted gourmet simple syrups, like cranberry-clove, chocolate-chai or lemon-rosemary. In 2012, Patrick Creager started concocting non-alcoholic drinks for Denver restaurants as an alternative for his pregnant wife. Backyard Soda Co. crafts with pure cane sugar and the freshest, local fruits, herbs and spices available to create drinks that "excite the palate just the way delicious, thoughtful food does," says Creager.

The pumpkin spice simple syrup is made from crimson Colorado pumpkins and Madagascar vanilla beans from Denver's Savory Spice shop (a little further down our list!). Pair best-seller ginger-lime with copper mugs for the perfect gift to mix Moscow Mule mock-tails. (Psst, for the boozers, each bottle of syrup comes with a cocktail recipe).

Get handmade pierogies delivered to your Denver door until December 15. Courtesy of Baba and Pop. Scott and Jessie Snyder.

For Jetsetting Foodies

Baba and Pop's Pierogies

303-913-3584

We all love a grandmother's recipe, but for the worldly wise, that recipe may come from the small Eastern European village you visited while backpacking through Eastern Europe. Get handmade pierogies delivered to your Denver door until December 15 from Baba and Pop's owner Jeremy Yurek's, who uses a Polish recipe from great-grandparents (affectionately known as Baba and Pop) that's more than 100 years old. Yurek's a seasoned pierogi pro; he's been filling, folding and frying the traditional, moon-shaped dumplings since he could walk and has been running his company, a farmer's market and food truck favorite, for several years.

Satisfy your craving this holiday with authentic potato-and-cheese pierogies or updated flavors like chile relleno, buffalo chicken or pulled pork, which is stuffed with 18-hour slow roasted, dry-rubbed pork shoulder.

Salted Caramel Cheezecake made with raw, tangy cashews and swirled salted-caramel. Courtesy of Daydream Dessert Co. For Sweet Vegans

Daydream Dessert Co.

daydreamdessertco@gmail.com

Vegan. Whole. Raw. Gluten-free. Paleo. Organic. Dessert dreams for those following alternative diets really do come true. Order delicious treats like salted-caramel Cheezecake - raw, tangy "cashew cheeze" with swirled salted caramel, topped with crunchy pecans, cacao nibs and a drizzle of raw cacao. Instead of using gluten-free flours like almond or coconut, owner and dessert alchemist Emma Nelson experiments with whole-form, plant-based ingredients like dates, raw honey, black strap molasses, shredded coconut and sunflower seeds. With an abundance of holiday orders, Nelson is humbled and overwhelmed by the "love, support and growth" her Boulder small business is receiving.

Boozy, farm-fresh Colorado fruit jams are the perfect gift. Courtesy of Naked Goat Farm

For Your Boss

Naked Goat Farm

6739 Lavell Street, Elbert

720-291-6721

Naked goats? No, it's not risque. Instead, the Colorado farm-fresh jellies from this goat farm make a great gift your boss won't soon forget, considering flavors as memorable as Maple Apple Rum Butter or Port Wine Cranberry. Amid the sweeping views of Pikes Peak, Mark and Gina Dunham make jams with herbs and berries from their forty-acre farm in El Paso County. Peruse their jams and jellies online to make a tasty Colorado-grown gift basket.





Pablo's Coffee installed a new single-batch brewer at 6th and Washington. Courtesy of Pablo's Coffee For Coffee Addicts

Pablo's Coffee

630 East Sixth Avenue

303-744-3323

Pablo's Coffee subscription service will have java lovers abuzz. Choose how often coffee will be delivered and pick from bestsellers like full-bodied Danger Monkey or the Leisurist - a clean, lightly roasted blend with prominent baker's chocolate and pear notes.

As one of Denver's first craft coffee roasters since 2002, Pablo's is still are roasting in a small facility at Seventh Avenue and Lipan Street and serving fresh.made coffee at two Denver shops: in historic Alamo Placita neighborhood and Capitol Hill.