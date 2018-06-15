Brunch of the Week: The Lobby Never Stops Serving Brunch

Welcome to the Lobby, where brunch is served all day, everyday. The ballpark neighborhood restaurant just recently started opening at 9 a.m. on Fridays — so now there's even more brunch.

The Lobby has been open since 2009, but is now owned by South Carolina natives Christian and Meg Batizy, who took over in 2012. Meg is the general manager and notes that her husband keeps in touch with his friends back home to see what new and traditional dishes he can bring to Denver. “We have been making from-scratch food since we took over five years ago, and we are really proud of that,” she adds.

EXPAND Brunch is always served at the Lobby. Bridget Wood

On the traditional side, the Bayou Benedict appeals to notions of Southern fare, and for the new, the Car Bomb French toast is made with three types of booze. The Bayou Benedict comes with poached eggs perched on top of grit cakes instead of the more familiar English muffins. The grits are cooked thick and sliced into squares before being topped with fried green tomatoes. Something magical happens in that kitchen, because the breading on the tomatoes maintains its crunch despite sitting on top of moist cakes, under poached eggs topped with Hollandaise. The dish comes with a side of tater tot hash with a little Southern spice for a playful twist on another brunch standard.

The Car Bomb French toast is a conversation stopper from Christian’s creative mind. It's made with challah soaked in a mixture of eggs and Yeti imperial stout (from Great Divide Brewing just across the street), with a topping of Jameson-spiked honey and Bailey’s whipped cream. It definitely evokes the beer-and-shot combo the dish is named after, but then takes it into comforting brunch territory with a sprinkling of candied almonds.

EXPAND The Lobby's boozy Car Bomb French Toast. Bridget Wood

While not Southern-inspired, the Alaskan bagel provides lox of fun. It's an everything bagel layered with house applewood-smoked salmon and sun-dried tomato cream cheese.

As always, the Lobby serves bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys, but there are also bottomless kombucha mimosas for $16, all served during official brunch hours (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday) and during the daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Breakfast drinks also include a Bellini flight with blood orange, prickly pear and cranberry Bellinis, three kombuchas on draft along and dozen local beers (which count as breakfast drinks in my world).

The entrance to the Lobby is through a brick-lined patio with a small awning covering eight tables. It’s a gorgeous setting beautiful enough to host a wedding — and many couples have chosen it for their marriage celebrations. The Lobby's website has a section just for wedding reception information, and the outdoor space can host up to sixty guests. We know Denver loves brunch, but now we know brunch weddings are a thing.

The Lobby is open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday (closing at 6 p.m. on Sundays). Although brunch hours and specials are Friday through Sunday mornings, the entire brunch menu is available at all times. Call 303-997-9911 or visit thelobbydenver.com for more information.