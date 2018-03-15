Take a Vacation Just Outside Denver at the Morrison Holiday Bar

On a recent Saturday, after a hike on Kenosha Pass, a couple of friends and I decided to stop for a drink in Morrison, an odd mix of small town and bustling pre-party location for Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The main drag of Morrison — or at least the only part of the town outside of Red Rocks that your average Denverite has ever seen — is located along Bear Creek Avenue, which winds, logically enough, along the edge of Bear Creek. With various stores, diners and restaurants, it's a walkable if slightly touristy little area. Morrison's main street always feels far removed from the big city, despite the fact that it's only twenty minutes from downtown Denver if you don't hit too much traffic.

As we made our way down the street past souvenir shops and busy restaurants, the sun was shining on a warm day that hinted of impending spring. We were swept into the Morrison Holiday Bar (403 Bear Creek Avenue) along with a crowd of bikers who had just parked their gleaming motorcycles in front of the bar. Once inside, the sheer number of bike enthusiasts in the place was even more evident. Large quantities of graying bikers in leather jackets lined up at the bar or sat at tables throughout the expansive main room. A few kids in soccer uniforms ran around and played near the empty stage. Other customers — fellow hikers, by the looks of them — were dressed like us, sporting outfits clearly purchased from REI in various hues of what's known among outdoor enthusiasts as "technical fabrics." Scattered throughout the bar were locals who knew the names of all the bartenders, and vice versa.

We managed to snag stools at the busy bar — a good spot, it turned out, to experience the Holiday Bar, allowing me to make small talk with customers coming up to order drinks. A few of the older bikers requested my help in reading the numbers on their credit card receipts, cursing the fact that they needed to get reading glasses. I obliged, and they told me about all the bars they like to stop by on their rides up and down Highway 285. One woman told me she came to the Holiday Bar for the first time the day she turned 21. Another biker (in with a large crew) told me he lives in downtown Littleton, and that I should check out the nightlife down there.