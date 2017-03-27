The Nine Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, March 27-31

EXPAND Chef Ian Kleinman brings his Molecular Donut Pop-Up to Fruition this week. Westword

Do you miss the Inventing Room since it closed in the Ballpark neighborhood last fall? We do — which is why we'll race you to Fruition this week for the return of chef Ian Kleinman's Molecular Donut Pop-Up breakfast for some sweet Wonka-esque creations. The fun begins on Thursday; in the meantime, satisfy yourself with two-for-one hot dogs on Monday, a pizzeria Tuesday, and a game night with brewers on Wednesday. Keep reading for the nine tastiest culinary events this week.

EXPAND If you get two of these Biker Jim's dogs, one will be free on Monday. Danielle Lirette

Monday, March 27

Say happy birthday to Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs, 2148 Larimer Street, and get something rare: a free lunch. Owner Jim Pittenger's famous shrine to sausage officially turns six years old on March 26, but is welcoming guests today with a two-for-one deal — or, as Biker Jim's says on Facebook: "Bring a friend and make them pay — you'll get a free dog! If at all possible, we'll cheat the other guy and pass the savings on to you." Head over for lunch or dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Bistro Vendôme welcomes you on Monday for dinner and a movie. Scott Lentz

Bistro Vendome, 1420 Larimer Street, continues its dinner-and-movie series tonight with the classic Mexican food film Like Water for Chocolate to accompany the bistro's classic French fare. The movie and a three-course dinner rings in at $55 per person. Seatings are at 5:30 or 8:15 p.m., and space is limited, so call the restaurant at 303-825-3232 for reservations.

Tonight from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the Golden Chamber of Commerce is uniting the hamlet's finest breweries, restaurants and distilleries for the Taste of Golden, a culinary extravaganza featuring more than 25 different food and drink vendors. Whether quaffing Colorado Native or noshing on samples from the Buffalo Rose, you'll find something to suit your palate. Taste of Golden takes place at the American Mountaineering Center at 710 10th Street. Visit GoldenChamber.org to learn more and buy tickets, at $25 each.

Tuesday, March 28

Denver Deep Dish, 1200 West 38th Avenue, digs the ’90s so much that the Chicago-style pizza joint is hosting a ’90s ninja-movie marathon from 5 to 10 p.m. Dig into deep-dish or thin-crust pie or nosh on wings and sandwiches while enjoying a little cheese courtesy of Surf Ninjas, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Three Ninjas.

See what's cooking on Tuesday at Pizzeria Locale's Sicilian dinner. Pizzeria Locale

The original Pizzeria Locale, at 1730 Pearl Street in Boulder, has been touring Italy with a series of regional dinners. Flour + Fire continues tonight as chef Pat Kerzetski leads diners to Sicily for a family-style dinner with a selection of southern Italian wines to pair with the food. The cost is $105 per person, which includes wines, tax and tip. Seating is extremely limited — only fourteen guests for each dinner — so if you miss this week's, plan ahead; upcoming dinners include Campania on April 11 and Basilicata on April 25. Call the restaurant at 303-442-3003 for reservations.

Wednesday, March 29

Tonight at Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, from 6 to 8 p.m., brewmasters form Declaration Brewing are taking on all comers for a Beat the Brewer night of games. Go head-to-head with the Declaration crew and the PBS management team in a number of different games for the chance to win prizes. Each victory earns you a little something: One win gets you a Brewer's Choice pour; two wins will net you some mystery swag; three gets you an hour of activities (bowling, karaoke, ping-pong and the like); and four lands you a $25 PBS Gift Card. There's no cost to participate for adults 21 and over; call the restaurant at 303-765 -2695 for more information.

Keep reading for culinary events on March 30 and 31...