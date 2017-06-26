menu

The Overland Goes Dark on South Broadway

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 8:06 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The doors are locked at the Overland.
Mark Antonation
When we put out our Best of Denver list in March, the Overland at 1967 South Broadway won honors for best new bar. But less than a year after opening, the Overland is now closed.

We picked the bar because it had all the makings of an instant classic, with plenty of character and very little pretentiousness, noting that "the Overland is where you'll want to go day in and day out, when everything else in Denver feels too fancy by half."

The Overland opened in July 2016 in the former Bushwacker's Saloon space under an ownership group that included hi-dive owners Matty Clark and Josh Terry as well as Nathaniel Rateliff, Pat Meese and Luke Mossman of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. And despite the celebrity status of Rateliff and his bandmates, the place never felt upscale, exclusive or unwelcoming. Instead, the sunken bar and uncomplicated drinks list made the bar feel lived-in and timeless.

The neighborhood around the intersection of South Broadway and Evans Avenue continues to attract new food and drink establishments, and some trend-watchers predict a boom for the area that will rival RiNo, but the Overland won't be in that mix when it happens.

