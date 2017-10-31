The Post Brewing Company Readies for Thursday Opening

Dave Query, founder of the Big Red F restaurant group, is heading back to Boulder with his next project. His tried-and-tested chicken-and-beer concept, the Post Brewing Company, will become the second full brewery and kitchen in Query's lineup when it opens on Thursday, November 2, at 2027 13th Street.
Earlier this year, the Big Red F took possession of the space that had been Shine Restaurant & Gathering Place since 2011. After a quick turn-around to rebrand and redecorate, the Post will begin serving an expanded menu and the Post's craft beers. The building has a long history of brewing: Query points out that six other operations have brewed here, dating back to 1996. "Eight GABF gold medals have been won by brewers on this system," he points out. Those include Oskar Blues, Redfish and Shine.
Brewer Nick Tedeschi says that the 21-year-old brewhouse is in great condition, though it lacks modern bells and whistles that allow for automation and efficiency. "This was 1996 — there were probably only twenty breweries in Colorado," he points out. "It's definitely a little step back in time."
The new version of the Post will serve all of the company's standard lineup on tap, and Tedeschi is adding a new one: a hoppy red lager called Ski Tan. And like the original Post in Lafayette, this one will have a full bar for those looking beyond beer.
On the food side, expect the same great fried chicken and accompaniments, along with a longer list of sandwiches and salads and new blue-plate specials like prime rib and lamb-shank pot pie from Brett Smith, who's the chef over the Post brand.
The expansive interior, complete with a back room that can seat 65 for private parties or hold 125 for live music shows, has been given a look that comes in somewhere between Western and classic roadhouse, with log light fixtures, a host stand made from the front grill of a vintage Ford truck (appropriate, since the space was a Ford dealership in the 1960s after starting out life as a bowling alley), and taxidermied animal heads on the walls.
This is the fourth Post location in the lineup, including the Post Chicken & Beer outposts in Longmont and Denver's Rosedale neighborhood. Shine, owned by sisters Jill, Jessica and Jennifer Emich, is expected to reopen at 2480 Canyon Boulevard (without a brewery) later this fall.
The Post Brewing Company will be open for dinner nightly from 4 p.m., with brunch served Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
