The Post Brewing Company Readies for Thursday Opening

The paper will be coming off the windows on Thursday, November 2, at the new Post Brewing Company.

Dave Query, founder of the Big Red F restaurant group, is heading back to Boulder with his next project. His tried-and-tested chicken-and-beer concept, the Post Brewing Company, will become the second full brewery and kitchen in Query's lineup when it opens on Thursday, November 2, at 2027 13th Street.

Earlier this year, the Big Red F took possession of the space that had been Shine Restaurant & Gathering Place since 2011. After a quick turn-around to rebrand and redecorate, the Post will begin serving an expanded menu and the Post's craft beers. The building has a long history of brewing: Query points out that six other operations have brewed here, dating back to 1996. "Eight GABF gold medals have been won by brewers on this system," he points out. Those include Oskar Blues, Redfish and Shine.