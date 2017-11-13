Shelby's, a Classic Downtown Bar, Could Soon Be Gone

The building at 519 18th Street has housed a bar of some sort for at least ninety years, according to Howard Nelson, who owns the current incarnation, Shelby's Bar & Grill, with his wife, Nanette. The Nelsons took over Shelby's in 1991, but they could soon find themselves without a home for their saloon; the building and the property on which it sits are for sale.

"This is the fourth time that it's been for sale in the past few years," Nelson says. According to city records, the property currently belongs to Antelope Real Estate: an Anschutz company, Nelson notes.

Because the property has been on the market several times, Shelby's has been in somewhat of a holding pattern for the past decade. There's a ninety-day demolition clause in the bar's lease, so if the lot sells and the new owner wants to develop it — which is almost certain to happen, given the value of the land — the Nelsons would be forced to close. According to Nelson, the building that houses Shelby's is the last free-standing, single-story building downtown. It started out as a funeral parlor in 1906, and housed the Pink Lady, a legendary watering hole, before it became Shelby's.