The Ramen Mafia Heralds Hanukkah with a Jewish Ramen Pop-Up

The Ramen Mafia Heralds Hanukkah with a Jewish Ramen Pop-Up

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 2:50 p.m.
By Chris Utterback
Enjoy steaming hot Hanukkah ramen in the company of the Ramen Mafia this Thursday at Thump.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
A A

Shh... come here. Sit down. Grab a bowl. You're part of the Ramen Mafia now. The latest in a series of Ramen Mafia pop-ups is happening this Thursday, when Hanukkah and noodle bowls collide.

Last spring's Ramen Mafia pop-up event took guests through a casual, Japanese-style noodle bar, celebrating the birthday of Momofuku Ando, the inventor of instant ramen. This week's event takes place on the sixth day of Hanukkah, and ramen runners Jake Norris (formerly of Laws Whiskey House) and Chelsea Keeney (a Westword contributor) are serving up matzoh ball ramen at Thump Coffee to honor the holiday. It's a somewhat underground operation, with limited seating and the Ramen Mafia's code of "broth in, broth out."

Attendees will have a choice between classic chicken matzo broth and vegan miso broth, both with noodles from the legendary Sun Noodle Company. Thump's Andrew Lewis will be serving beer, wine and coffee all night long, with a dessert surprise to finish off the night. Plus, Colorado Creative and master of the eclectic Andrew Novick will be manning the DJ booth in his signature Hello Kitty costume.  Seatings will take place at 7, 7: 15, 8 and 8:15 p.m. this Thursday, and tickets are $20. You can get yours only at the Ramen Mafia site. The crew hopes to continue hosting pop-ups semi-regularly in 2017, so stay tuned to the group's Facebook page for more updates.

Thursday's pop-up ramen extravaganza may feature an appearance from Hello Kitty.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
Chris Utterback
Thump Coffee
1201 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

