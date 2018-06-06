The Regional Heads for Fort Collins, Bistro Georgette to Take Over

Chef Kevin Grossi opened the Regional inside Avanti Food & Beverage two years ago, following the incubator model of the food hall to test his concept, hone recipes and gain experience running his own business. His lease is up in July, and the Regional will leap from fast-casual counter to full-fledged restaurant this fall — only it won't be in Denver. Grossi plans to open the Regional in Fort Collins.

The chef has a connection with the town; he worked at Jax Fish House several years ago, between stints at Lola Coastal Mexican in LoHi. "It was the happiest I've ever been as a chef," he recalls.

The Regional specializes in simple preparations of locally produced meats and vegetables and draws inspiration from regional dishes from around the U.S. Grossi relies on Colorado farmers and ranchers to help stock his kitchen, something he plans to continue in Fort Collins. "I'll be picking up on relationships with farmers up there," he notes. "Most of them are within a few miles of the restaurant."