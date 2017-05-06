menu


The Seven Hottest Tables at Denver's New Restaurants

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
This eight-seater with a beer tap can be reserved for special dinners.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette
A A

Denver's restaurateurs have been stepping up their game when it comes to upscale dining, offering sumptuous dining experiences, even at moderate price points. If a typical table in a crowded dining room isn't your thing, though, you can always call ahead to these seven new eateries to see if you can score their top tables. Here are our photos of the seven best new tables in town, along with links to our original coverage.

This table has a beverage tap in the middle that will pour beer, cocktails or champagne, depending on what the customer wants. The tap handle swivels so that all can serve themselves.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Tupelo Honey Brings Southern Charm to Union Station North

This table at El Five isn't for those with acrophobia, but there's no better view from a restaurant patio anywhere in town.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

First Look: El Five Rises High Above Lower Highland

Every table at Concourse is posh, but the VIP booth, at the right-hand side of this photo, offers great views of the dining room and the Front Range. The good news is that you don't need to be a VIP; just call ahead.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Concourse Restaurant Moderne Lands at Stapleton on Wedneday, May 3

Watch the summer storms roll in over downtown Denver or check out the nightlife on Larimer Street below from table number one at Il Posto.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

The main dining room at the new Kachina is boisterous and bustling, but the "patio" seating inside the lobby of the Maven Hotel is quiet and wide open, so you can enjoy the art or eavesdrop on a first date at the next table.EXPAND
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club Open at New Maven Hotel Downtown

The bar seating wraps around so that two guests can actually sit inside the bar at Quality Italian. Get a bartender's view of the room — without having to make drinks for anyone.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

First Look: Quality Italian Brings Manhattan Style to Cherry Creek's Halcyon Hotel

The chef's counter at Cattivella is the place to dine. Each of the three sides offers a view of different kitchen action. This is also where you'll sit if you sign up for a cooking class from chef/owner Elise Wiggins.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Cattivella Set to Open Today as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant

