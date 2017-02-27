The Seven Most Sinful Denver Mardi Gras Events February 27-28

EXPAND It's always Mardi Gras at NOLA Voodoo Tavern and Perks. Mark Antonation

Denver isn't too big on Mardi Gras; unlike in the Big Easy, the Mile High City has no parades, no krewes dancing in streets that have been shut down to accommodate the drinks and debauchery. But Denverites can celebrate the day anyway; letting loose one last time before you tread the straight and narrow for the next six weeks is human nature, after all. And, ladies, you won't even have to show your boobs to land beads and drinks at any of these events tonight and tomorrow.



Monday, February 27

Recess Beer Garden

2715 17th Street

720-638-0020

Recess Beer Garden isn't content to wait for Fat Tuesday; it's getting the jump on the party. Head over today or tomorrow for a special menu of gumbo, shrimp po' boys, hush puppies, a Cajun burger sauced with remoulade, pecan bread pudding and — you guessed it, a crawfish boil. It'll also up the ante by adding New Orleans-inspired cocktails (Hurricanes, natch, and Hand Grenades — a possibly dangerous and definitely ungodly concoction of vodka, gin, rum, melon liqueur and pineapple juice) for $6.

ViewHouse

2015 Market Street, 720-282-1588

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial , 303-848-3366

ViewHouse is also getting into the spirit a bit early, kicking off the celebration at 7 p.m. tonight with $8 Hurricanes and New Orleans-inspired menu items like chicken and andouille jambalaya egg rolls (call it fusion cuisine). The fun continues all day tomorrow on Fat Tuesday with bead giveaways and classic ViewHouse revelry.

Tuesday, February 28

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

8100 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village

303-796-0100

Fat Tuesday is all about living it up before Lent, so go ahead and splurge on the cigar dinner at Del Frisco's. And it is a splurge: It will run you $150, but this isn't your average backyard crawfish boil. Instead, you'll dine on lobster beignets, buffalo shrimp with blue-cheese fondue and a Cajun-style ribeye with smoked sea salt, plus puff on Arturo Fuente cigars. Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and reservations are strongly recommended.

Jax Fish House

Multiple locations

Head to any of the Colorado Jax locations for booze and beads starting at 4 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. Post Brewing Co. beers will be just $3, and for those who prefer something stiffer, a Sazerac made with Bulleit rye is on offer for $10. Other cocktail options include a whopping 24-ounce Hurricane for $18, which is served in a keepsake yard glass, so even if you have such a spectacular Fat Tuesday you can't remember any of it, you'll have a souvenir. Add in a crawfish boil for $18 a head, and it's sure to be a raucous and rollicking good time, especially if you make it to the Glendale location, where Mark Diamond and the Jubilee All Stars will be providing live music for the evening.

