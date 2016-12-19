The Seven Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, December 19-23

EXPAND Chef Kevin Grossi teams up with Infinite Monkey Theorem for a raw-bar dinner with Colorado sparkling wine this Tuesday. Mark Antonation

Want to have some fun this week? Print this list of food events, affix it to a wall (with your parents' permission) and toss a few darts at it. You might wind up at a Mexican Christmas celebration or a beer-release party, or in front of a plate of holiday sausages and a pilsner, or even in the swim with Santa. You can't miss with any of the seven most delicious events in Denver this week.

Monday, December 19

Rhein Haus is counting down to Christmas with a new special. Every day until Christmas Eve, guests get 25 percent off all Rhein Haus merch; tonight, they can also enjoy $3 pretzels. Tuesday brings $5 off grillwurst and smorgasbord platters, and on Wednesday, a portion of the proceeds from everything ordered will benefit No Kid Hungry. Visit Rhein Haus' Facebook page for details on more deals.

Bocce and booze for the holidays with daily deals at Rhein Haus.

Tuesday, December 20

Infinite Monkey Theorem is rolling out its first batch of Colorado sparkling wine and hosting a celebration dinner at Avanti Food & Beverage. Kevin Grossi of Avanti's The Regional is serving a five-course meal from the oyster bar, with bubbly to match. Some of the proceeds from the event will benefit literacy tutoring services at Reading Partners Colorado. Dinner begins at the Wolf Bar in Avanti at 7 p.m., tickets are $65 per person or $100 for a couple. Get yours online at Two Parts.

Get in the swim with Santa at the Downtown Aquarium. A special buffet brunch will be offered starting at 8:30 a.m., repeating through Christmas Eve. Adult tickets are $22.99, $16.99 children up to ten. Find out more at downtownaquarium.com.

Wednesday, December 21

Wednesday night at the West End Tavern on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall is Whiskey Flight Night, and Bulleit Bourbon is coming to town to pour whiskey and hand out swag. Taste a variety of Bulleit's best for $10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; make a reservation online at the West End Tavern site or just belly up to the bar.

Try a hearty barrel-aged Imperial Stout this Thursday at Block & Larder.

Thursday, December 22

Odyssey Beerwerks & Laws Whiskey House have joined forces to form a more perfect stout, and Block & Larder is hosting the release party. Salyut Imperial Stout, aged in Laws Bourbon barrels, will be available, along with food specials from Block & Larder, like stout-soaked figs. Plus, Odyssey will be pulling out a rare bottle of A.D. Laws 4 Grain Bourbon Batch #1 for some pours. Admission is free, but reservations are encouraged; check out the Facebook event page for details.

Friday, December 23

Celebrate Christmas Eve Eve at Denver Deep Dish, with food and drink specials running all night long. The party goes from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight; RSVP at the Facebook event page.

Tonight Latigo Modern Mexican marks the final night of Las Posadas, a nine-day festival in Mexico that commemorates Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem. The party starts at 7 p.m., and includes drink specials, traditional dishes and live music, plus such Las Posadas staples as piñatas and ponche, a warm holiday punch.

