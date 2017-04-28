Denver's Seven Tastiest Events This Weekend (Plus a Side of Adorableness)

Instead of a bucket of beers, grab a bucket of pups at brunch this weekend. Courtesy of Colorado Pet Photography

It's going to be cold this weekend, but there are plenty of events around town to warm the cockles of your heart, focusing on: beer (Belgian and Buck, to be precise), an epic bar party, puppies and bar-food cooking. Here are the seven tastiest culinary events for the weekend of April 28 through April 30. Bon appétit.

EXPAND Indulge in some little-known buck beer Friday at Tivoli's Buck Beer Bash. Brandon Marshall

Friday, April 28

Fancy yourself a beer historian? Better up your game, then, because explaining the Reinheitsgebot to your date just doesn't pack the punch it did five years ago. Even more obscure is the buck beer, a Rocky Mountain-ized version of bock beer that first made its mark in Colorado almost 160 years ago. Tivoli Brewing Co., 900 Auraria Parkway, is bringing back the buck with a Buck Beer Bash tonight from 5 to 10 p.m., when fifteen breweries will be pouring in hopes of winning the drinker's choice award. Admission is free, but if you're a high roller, pony up the $25 for VIP tickets, which will entitle you to unlimited samples and VIP-area access; grab your tickets at eventbrite.com.

You can have breakfast, lunch and dinner at the White Whale Room's all-day partay on Saturday. Kevin Galaba

Saturday, April 29

The White Whale Room is one of the few places in town that manages to be everything (or at least lots of things) to all people: coffee shop, bar, cafe, oasis on the light rail. The spartan space at 415 South Cherokee Street is hosting Confines: Day & Night, an epic DJ showcase from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Drink specials, a full menu and dancing will keep things fun, plus a portion of the proceeds will be donated to bustoshow.org, a bus service running transportation to Red Rocks and other concert venues in an effort to reduce drunk driving. Check out the Facebook event page for more info about the party and to RSVP.

Bruz Beers is doubling down on its love of Belgians at the Belgian Brew Fest held at the brewery taproom, 1675 West 67th Avenue. Join the fun from 1 to 5 p.m. as ten Colorado breweries (including Bruz, River North, Crooked Stave, Briar Common and Copper Kettle) pour their Belgian beverages. You'll get unlimited pours for just $48, and several food trucks — including Street Frites, very Belgian indeed — will be on site to help you soak up the suds. And just in case you don't get enough to drink during the festival, you can take your wristband into Bruz's taproom for happy-hour pricing all night. Get tickets and a complete list of breweries and food trucks at the event website.

EXPAND Just some of the rare whiskeys auctioned during Molly's 2016 Rare Whiskey Auction. Courtesy of Molly's Spirits

If whiskey's your drink, you won't want to miss Molly's Spirits' Second Annual Rare Whiskey Auction. The sale will be held at Molly's Spirits, 5809 West 44th Avenue in Lakeside, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. More than forty bottles of rare whiskey will be auctioned, with the proceeds benefiting Family Tree, an organization providing support services to families dealing with the interconnected issues of child abuse, domestic violence and homelessness. Although the auction is free and open to the public, it's 21-and-over only (whiskey samples will be served), and if you're interested in seeing the lineup prior to the event, you'll need to sign up for Molly's Spirits Club. See the Facebook event page and eventbrite.com for details on how to sign up and RSVP. Good golly, Miss Molly!

With a little practice, you'll be turning out snacks as good as those at Mizu Izakaya. (Just kidding. You won't — but they'll still be damn good.) Lindsey Bartlett

Izakayas are hot right now; you know it's true when cooking schools in the suburbs start offering classes based on the cooking style. We can't be mad, though, because, well, it's Japanese bar food, and it's delicious. Take your bro, bae or BFF down to Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 South Chester Street in Centennial, tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. and learn how to make yakitori, karaage, gyoza and more in the Japanese Pub Food class. The price tag looks steep ($210), but that's per couple, and you'll leave with a belly full of bok choy and beef. Sign up at Uncorked's website.

