The SevenTastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 21-23

You can help Bellwether reach out to the community before Thanksgiving. Rebecca Slaughter, courtesy of Bellwether

Need a break from Thanksgiving preparations? You have a few delicious options for avoiding the impending chaos, including a Parisian rendezvous in Larimer Square or a chance to sample unique whiskey. Keep reading for the seven tastiest events over the next few days.

Owen Wilson stars in Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris. Midnight in Paris

Monday, November 21

Bistro Vendome is prepping the reels for more Monday movie nights on Larimer Square. Tonight's selection is Woody Allen's time-bending romp Midnight in Paris, paired with a three-course meal from chef Brandon Flood. The combo of dinner and a movie runs $55 per person, and there are screenings at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Space in Bistro Vendome's "theater" is limited; call 303-825-3232 for reservations.

Tonight the African Community Center welcomes brand-new Americans to Colorado for their First Thanksgiving Dinner. Now in its eleventh year, the celebration, which includes live music and children’s activities, runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 East Alameda Avenue. The price of admission is just a dish to share and a King Soopers gift card that will be given to a newly arrived refugee family.

Tuesday, November 22

Chris Royster, chef de cuisine at venerable Boulder dining spot Flagstaff House, is the latest Colorado chef to test his steel on Food Network's Chopped. The evening's competition promises to be a "Beast Feast": all meat, all the time. Find out if Royster made the cut tonight at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

Keep reading for more pre-Thanksgiving events in Denver.

