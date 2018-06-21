Syrup Founder Opens Midwest-Style Supper Club in Uptown

The two restaurant spaces at 1033 and 1035 East 17th Avenue have held various tandems over the years. For a time, Gumbo's served Cajun cuisine on the left while Argyll Whisky Beer presented modern gastropub fare on the right. Before that, the Argyll space was Las Margaritas for many years, while the smaller, boxier slot next door went through a series of changes, including Tastes Wine Bar, Wild Catch and Roam. Earlier this year, the owners of Stoney's Bar & Grill on Lincoln Street opened Stoney’s Uptown Joint after a considerable remodel of the Argyll space, and now another Denver veteran has taken over where Gumbo's closed.

Tim Doherty, owner of the three Syrup breakfast restaurants in Cherry Creek, City Park and downtown, just unveiled the Shanty Supper Club, a "Wisconsin inspired supper club" that springs from the owner's Milwaukee roots, according to the Shanty website.