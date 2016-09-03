menu

The Six Most Surprising Restaurant Closings in August

The Six Most Surprising Restaurant Closings in August

Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 7:58 a.m.
By Westword
Inside Patsy's, which closed on August 22.EXPAND
Inside Patsy's, which closed on August 22.
Mark Antonation
August kept up the pace of restaurant openings this year, with twenty new eateries and bars debuting. But it was the closings that caught our attention; we lost some old favorites as well as newcomers that had quickly won our hearts. Fortunately, some we'd miss most have already announced plans to reopen in one form or another. Here our stories on the six most surprising closings of the last month, in chronological order.

Adrift is closed for a remodel and will reopen under new ownership.EXPAND
Adrift is closed for a remodel and will reopen under new ownership.
Mark Antonation

6. Little Man Ice Cream Owners Purchase Adrift Tiki Bar
Adrift is expected to reopen in the next month with a remodel and new menu, but the same tiki theme.

You'll have to head to the original Osaka Ramen on Walnut street to bathe in ramen.EXPAND
You'll have to head to the original Osaka Ramen on Walnut street to bathe in ramen.
Danielle Lirette

5. Jeff Osaka Closes Cherry Creek Ramen Shop, Reboots Twelve
The Cherry Creek noodle bar is closed for good, but owner Jeff Osaka is resurrecting his popular Twelve concept in Congress park.

Patsy's stood at the heart of what was once Denver's Italian neighborhood.
Patsy's stood at the heart of what was once Denver's Italian neighborhood.
Mark Antonatoin

4. Denver's Northside Loses Another Classic Italian Restaurant as Patsy's Closes
The owners of Patsy's are retiring and selling the restaurant to an undisclosed buyer; they expect the new owner to keep much of the ambience, but introduce a new concept.

Black Pearl will reemerge with a new name and concept, according a message on its Facebook page.
Black Pearl will reemerge with a new name and concept, according a message on its Facebook page.
Westword

3. Black Pearl Goes Dark on South Pearl Street
The owner of Black Pearl announced that he'll put something new in the space in conjunction with another neighborhood restaurateur.

Mona's packs it in on 15th Street.
Mona's packs it in on 15th Street.
Westword

2. Is Mona's on the Move?
Mona's appears to be permanently closed.

Z Cuisine is now closed for the next few months.
Z Cuisine is now closed for the next few months.
Westword

1. Z Cuisine Closes in Lower Highland
The Z Cuisine space will reopen in several months under new ownership.

