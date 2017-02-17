The Six Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, February 17-19

Author and soul-food scholar Adrian Miller unveils his latest book on White House kitchens this Saturday. Anthony Camera

Tastes of the culinary past come alive this weekend, as presidential re-enactors and historic dishes illustrate the stories of White House kitchens, guests sit down to lunch with Harriet Tubman, and a farmers' market helps uncover the story of Wheat Ridge. Plus, there's beer and bocce and brunch and burlesque. Keep reading for the six most delicious events over the next few days.

Friday, February 17

Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing is debuting its new kolsch in a quite appropriate place: Rhein Haus in LoDo. The Bavarian beer hall will offers tastes of the new American Kolsch, collectible glasses, free bocce, special snacks and prizes; Boulevard brewers will be on hand to answer questions. The party begins at 6 p.m. tonight; find out more via the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Lift a stein of Boulevard's new brew at Rhein Haus this Friday. Brandon Marshall

Saturday, February 18

Just in time for Presidents' Day, Westword favorite Adrian Miller will debut his latest culinary tome: The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our Presidents from the Washingtons to the Obamas. The book launches today at the History Colorado Center, with a full-on celebration featuring food and drink inspired by the kitchens of White House administrations throughout history, presidential re-enactors, music and more. Learn a bit about American history and taste some of it, too. The free public reception runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., but VIP attendees get special perks and a copy of the book, plus $25 from every ticket will go to benefit Colorado Humanities. To get yours, visit Miller's site and use promo code CH2017.

The Four Seasons Farmers' Market hosts a taste of Wheat Ridge history today along with the usual Saturday goodies. Charlotte Whetsel of the Wheat Ridge Historical Society will lead a discussion of the area's history and her own experiences, as well as provide a map of homesteads to compare with modern-day neighborhoods. The talk starts at 1 p.m. at the Farmers' Market, 7043 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge, but local food and artisan vendors will have their wares on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with music by the Lila Bloom Band from 10 a.m. to noon.

Have some mimosas with the hostess of Brunchlesque, Lady Lavender. La Photographie Boudoir

Sunday, February 19

Colorado Humanities' annual D.I.N.E. (Dinner, Ideas, N' Exchange) luncheon provides a feast of history and insight, featuring scholar/performer Becky Stone as Harriet Tubman. The performance and lunch takes place at Brio Tuscan Grill in Cherry Creek beginning at 2 p.m., with the bar open for business at 1:30 p.m. Get your tickets, $50, and find out more at the Colorado Humanities site.

El Charrito's Brunchlesque event is a year old, and booze, boobs and cake will be provided for the celebration. Host Lady Lavender leads the sexy pajama party; there will also be performances from Kitty Crimson, Jiji DeLuge, Dr. Bones and more. Admission is $5, or $25 for a VIP booth, and the action begins at 11:30 a.m. Get your tickets online at Eventbrite.

Frasca is hosting a team of chefs from the eatery's spiritual home in Friuli for a special dinner. Mitja and Alessandro Sirk of La Subida in Cormons will take over the kitchen, with wine pairings from nearby vintner Vigne da Duline. The four-course menu and wine flight begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will run you $165; call 303-442-6966 for reservations.

For more Food & Drink events, go to our online calendar. If you know of an event that should be included in that calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com.

