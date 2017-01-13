The Six Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 13-15

Learn the ins and outs of urban farming and enjoy a fine feast with the Regional and the GrowHaus at Ratio Beerworks. Lori Midson

Denver dining finds its roots this weekend, when the happenings are all about local food and drink, from an urban farm hosting an educational beer and wine dinner to the neighborhood salumi shop teaching you how to make your own sausage. And don't forget one of the state's most unique events: the Quaker Oatmeal Festival, which brings oats by the gallon to Lafayette.

Friday, January 13

TBD Foods, a personal chef and catering company at 1410 Gilpin Street, is putting on a buffet spread at 8 p.m. tonight with fried chicken, classic sides and New Orleans-style beignets. For $40, you'll get six dishes, including macaroni and cheese, cornbread and winter-vegetable crudites. TBD says bring your own beverages and dig in. Tickets can be purchased on the TBD Foods website.

Folks seem to love the annual Quaker Oatmeal Festival in Lafayette. Jennifer Wohletz

Saturday, January 14

In the perfect confluence of cold weather and oaty goodness, the Quaker Oatmeal Festival in Lafayette returns for its 21st year. As ever, the centerpiece is the world's largest toppings bar, sure to satisfy the most cynical eater. Thousands of oatmeal pancakes and muffins and over 200 gallons of oatmeal will be served to hungry guests. Plus, the adjoining health fair runs from 8 a.m. to noon; you can donate blood and learn about health resources between spoonfuls, and the Oatmeal 5K Walk/Run will kick off at 9:30 a.m. The oatmeal bar is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Elementary, 101 East Baseline Road, and tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for seniors and kids ages three to twelve. Kids two years and under get in free.

Every second Saturday, Denver Deep Dish invites kids and families to make and enjoy their own deep-dish creations. The DIY Pizza Party lets kids arrange toppings and cheese to their liking for a unique pie fired up in the kitchen. The $12 package includes a kid's pizza, a soda and one adult beverage, and it's available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Find out more at the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Let the sausage experts at Il Porcellino teach you to stuff your own this Sunday. Mark Antonation

Sunday, January 15

Kevin Grossi's the Regional is teaming up with Ratio Beerworks for an ultra-local dinner and fundraiser to benefit the GrowHaus. For the first course, guests will help prepare and package food to donate to families in need, then enjoy the fruits of their labor and three more courses made with goods from the GrowHaus and other local producers, along with beer pairings from Ratio. They'll also take a tour of the greenhouse and learn the process of urban farming as they eat and drink their fill. The experience goes from 3 to 7 p.m. tonight, and tickets are $80.49 per person with fees online; diners will meet at Ratio on Upper Larimer Street.

If the post-holiday weeks of January feel like a real grind, why not turn that grind into something productive? Il Porcellino is offering a series of classes for butchers — from home hobbyists to seasoned pros — starting today. The first class is a demo and hands-on sausage class (yes, we said it) where students will learn how to grind, mix and stuff a variety of fresh sausages. Discussion will include selecting the best cuts of meat; working with casings; getting the proportions of meat, fat and seasonings right; and using the finished product in recipes. If you attend, you'll go home with recipes from the Il Porcellino team as well as sausage you made yourself. The class is $85 and starts at 5 p.m., register online for your seat. This class is capped at six students, but will return several times in 2017 — and the salumeria will also offer chicken- and whole-hog-butchering classes.

Uncorked Kitchen has the solution for frustrated home cooks. Chef-instructors for tonight's "3 Meals in 3 Hours" class will introduce you to the best practices for prepping family meals ahead of time, and lead you through creating three meals to take home. Simple-to-make dishes like white-bean chorizo salad, bacon-wrapped pork medallions and pear-and-sweet-potato gratin and their recipes will be going home with you. The class takes place tonight and January 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and admission is $150; get your seat at Uncooked's site.

