The Six Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 2-6

Wake up and smell the tequila: 2017 is here, and another year's worth of delicious food events awaits. Start off the year in style at a festival of bold, experimental beers or a lavish tequila dinner, or try some ice cream like you've never had it before. Here are some of the tastiest events on Denver's culinary calendar for the first week of the new year. And if you didn't have enough fun ringing out the new year, stop by Max Gill and Grill near Washington Park, which is offering Veuve Clicquot for $10 a glass or $39 a bottle through January.

Monday, January 2

Beryl's Beer Co. is making Mondays a bit brighter starting tonight, with a little thing it calls FU Mondays. Starting at 3 p.m. and going until close at 10 p.m., the brewery will tap a new keg containing a surprise specialty beer, and the suds will flow until the tap runs dry — so don't miss out. Check out Beryl's Facebook page every Monday to stay informed on your newest weekly ritual.

Or head to the hills, where the Niwot Tavern celebrates "Jessica's Birthday" starting at 5 p.m. with prime rib and drink specials. Find out more here.

Wednesday, January 4

Adelitas hosts its first tequila dinner of 2017, hosted by Guillermo Erickson Sauza, master distiller at Fortaleza Tequila. This five-course meal is accompanied by craft tequila cocktails and stories from Sauza's family and his Jalisco distillery. Reservations are required, and the price is $55. The event starts with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m.; call 303-778-1294 to get your seat.

Ever tried Thai-style ice cream? You've got your chance starting today, when local confectionery Chaos & Cream sets up shop in the Source this evening. Made fresh, scraped into tasty little rolls and sprinkled with toppings, these cups are dependable street food in Thailand and are starting to gain a foothold in the U.S. You can get your hands on them today and every Wednesday in January from 5 to 9 p.m. Stop by during happy hour, 5 to 6 p.m., and get two for the price of one.

Thursday, January 5

2017's first big beer festival is the Big Beer Festival, which will be at Beaver Run in Breckenridge starting tonight. It's a weekend devoted to bold, brash and, well, big flavors from local and national brewers. The festival opens with the Calibration Dinner, a collaboration between chefs and brewmasters to create the perfect food and beer pairings in a multi-course dinner. Tickets are sold out, but you can contact the festival to be put on the waitlist; other event tickets run from $75 to $15. Check out the Big Beer Festival site for more information.

Friday, January 6

MCA Denver's first Black Sheep Friday of 2017 may be the oddest yet: ’40s and Forties brings together two diverse tastes — swing dancing and large-format malt liquor. Get a lesson in partner dance and take part in tastings of only the finest ’40s. The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m., with the museum's happy hour running from from 5 to 7 p.m.; admission is $5.

