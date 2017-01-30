The Six Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 30-February 3

Los Chingones' DTC location is trying out lunch this Friday — and you can be part of the experiment. Danielle Lirette

February will begin with love already in the air, thanks to Larkburger. But there's another big holiday coming up: Groundhog Day, traditionally commemorated with Bill Murray and a beer-soaked fest. This week we'll also see Southern cooking how-tos from Stir Cooking School in honor of Black History Month, and the start of the Stout Month celebrations. Here are some of the tastiest events in Denver this week:

Tuesday, January 31

Even Yankees can unlock the secret of country cooking with help from Stir Cooking School. Tonight's new Southern Comfort Food class will walk you through the basics of cooking up classics with modern flair; dishes include bacon biscuits with cheddar and scallions, fried pickles with remoulade, and the mother of them all, spiced buttermilk fried chicken with gravy. The three-hour class begins at 6:30 and admission is $75, call 720-287-4823 to register.

Wednesday, February 1

Larkburger is declaring February the month of love — and burgers. Today, on Larkburger Love Day, head to any Larkburger outlet wearing the company's signature green to get a free side with purchase of an entree; posting the hashtag #larkburgerlove will also enter you into a drawing to win a $25 gift card. As part of the campaign, Larkburger locations all over Colorado will be delivering meals to local agencies that are doing good in the community; follow along and find a restaurant near you at the Larkburger site.

There won't be blueberry waffles, but the Alamo Drafthouse is prepping quite a spread for its annual Groundhog Day screening. Groundhog Day

Thursday, February 2

"Put your little hand in mine..." Okay campers, rise and shine, it's Groundhog Day yet again. The Alamo Drafthouse Littleton is bringing back its movie and beer dinner combo tonight. Whether or not Punxsutawney Phil actually sees his shadow today, Drafthouses all across the country will celebrate the classic film with Colorado beers and three themed courses like bacon, mushroom and spinach quiche with tomato salad, chicken pot pie with cucumber and avocado, and for dessert, doughnut pie with coffee whipped cream. Tickets are $45 with food and drink included, but only a few seats remain; grab yours online at the Alamo Drafthouse site.

Returning for 2017, The West End Tavern's Satellite Taproom is featuring bold brews from San Diego's Ballast Point. Sample a special selection of Ballast Point's beers and meet some of the people behind them at 6:30 p.m.; the series continues on the first Thursday of every month.

Friday, February 3

Los Chingones is offering a weekly pop-up lunch at the Denver Tech Center location until the lunch service starts for good on March 7. Until then, you can stop by for a taste from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. See the eatery's Facebook page for details.

For Black History Month, El Pueblo History Museum, 301 North Union Avenue in Pueblo, is hosting a celebration of African-American stories, song — and cuisine. Local author JoAn Gilmore-Jackson will talk about her life, southern cuisine and her novel The Keyhole, and she'll bring tastes of some of the Southern dishes mentioned in the book for guests to share. The talk begins at 3 p.m. and admission is free. Call 719-583-0453 or visit the Museum's website for more info.

