The Six Tastiest Food Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, December 26-30

EXPAND The Post is offering fried chicken to feed Buffs fans for this Thursday's Alamo Bowl. Danielle Lirette

In the final days of 2016, it's time to relax and refresh with good food and drink before the crazy party on Saturday. Whether you want to learn how to cook a Persian-style New Year's dinner; splurge on a truffle dinner or kick back with local beer and music, these are the tastiest food events happening in Denver this week.

Monday, December 26

Frasca's annual holiday dinner continues through the week, with a four-course tasting menu offered nightly for $95. Or you can choose to splurge on the holiday truffle dinner, with optional wine pairings and fresh black and white truffles from Italy. The price for that is $155 per person with drinks extra; call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations.

Tuesday, December 27

Aurora Cooks will help you ring in the new year with a Persian flair. At the Expo Recreation Center, 10955 East Exposition Avenue, you'll learn to whip up delicacies like new year’s Persian noodle soup, saffron rice with dill, veggie "meatballs" with pistachio yogurt sauce and rose-and-pistachio New Year’s truffles for dessert. You'll get the chance to cook and sample these dishes, then make them on your own this weekend. Tuition is $64 per person or $49 for Aurora residents; head to the City of Aurora site to get your spot.

Thursday, December 29

Another local chef is stepping up to the stage on Food Network's Chopped. Justin Goerich of Boulder's Zolo Grill will compete on tonight's episode, titled "Wild Times," and face the heat from the panel of judges. The episode airs on Food Network at 9 p.m.; check your local listings and set your DVRs.

CU Buffs fans will doubtless be hungry for a win at tonight's Alamo Bowl matchup against Oklahoma State, and the Post has you covered — food-wise, at least. The original Post in Lafayette and the Post Chicken and Beer in Longmont will offer big ol' buckets of chicken and biscuits, like the Family Love platter ($40), with one fried bird, two sides and four biscuits — or double it with the Big Bubba ($72). Call the Post at 303-593-2066 or the Longmont location at 720-588-2883; large orders should be placed by December 27 to be ready in time for the game.

Black Shirt Brewing offers beer and music for a chillaxed winter party this Friday. Jaqueline Collins

Friday, December 30

Black Shirt Brewing continues its A\V Club series tonight, an event that brings together delicious beer and music. BSB will spin the music of Californian reggae punks the Expendables before their upcoming show at the Gothic on January 12. Grab a beer or two, and you'll even get a chance to win tickets to the gig. Get more info at the Facebook event page.

Watch for New Year's Eve updates later this week. If you know of an event that should be included in that calendar, send information to cafe@westword.com. And, as always, you can find many more listings on our calendar.

