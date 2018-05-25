Former Steuben's Chef Tapped As the Source Hotel's Exec

Chef Brandon Biederman exited the Secret Sauce restaurant group a year and a half ago after sixteen years presiding over the culinary programs of Vesta, Steuben's and Ace Eat Serve. In the time since then, he's served dinner to some real animals.

The chef took a job for a year at the Denver Zoo, working with animal nutritionists to manage the feeding program for all of the zoo's inhabitants — feathered, furred and fanged. "The biggest shock to me was all of the live bugs and frozen rodents I had to bring in," Biederman explains. "It was everything I've tried my whole career to keep out of the kitchen. There were even quarts of blood for the vampire bats."

But now Biederman has taken a job serving a different kind of animal: hotel guests. He's the new executive chef for The Source Hotel, which will open at 3330 Brighton Boulevard later this summer. While the hotel, the latest project from Zeppelin Development, which also launched the Source and Zeppelin Station nearby, will have several culinary attractions, Biederman's purview will be the Woods, the top-floor restaurant that will also serve as New Belgium's taproom for experimental and barrel-aged beers.