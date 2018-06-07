The Sportsbook Bar & Grill Takes Over One of Denver's Most Hidden Spots

I have a tendency to go for the old standbys when it comes to neighborhood bars, but I'm willing to give new spots a chance as well, and the Sportsbook Bar & Grill Wash Park definitely deserves a chance. The Sportsbook is just getting its start in an unusual hidden grotto in the Washington Park neighborhood (okay, technically Country Club, but you can hear the sound of Wash Park's volleyball fanatics and dog walkers from here) that was occupied for eight years by the Wash Park Sports Alley.

When I say hidden, I mean it. The bar's entrance can be found in the alley that runs between the back of a strip mall and a greenbelt off South Marion Parkway, where towering conifers block much of the view from the street. Along South Downing Street, you can see a couple of hair salons, a Starbucks, a cleaners and Cafe Marmotte, but to enter the bar you have to go around back, to 266B South Downing Street — or, if you're feeling woodsy, you can park along the greenbelt and walk through the trees to discover the place, right alongside the back yards and garages of neighboring houses. It makes you feel like you've found a secret speakeasy, but not the pretentious, hipster cocktail variety. If you've been in the area long enough, you may remember the

subterranean space a

Cold beers and laminated bar tops all around at the Sportsbook Wash Park. Samantha Morse

s the gay-friendly Garbo's, going back to the 1990s.