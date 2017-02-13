The Tastiest Events for Valentine's Day and Beyond in Denver, February 13-17

EXPAND Drink your fill of love at La Loma and all over Denver this Valentine's Day. La Loma

Fear not if you and your date don't have reservations for Valentine's Day — or even if you don't have a date. There's a cornucopia of tasty events in Denver before, during and after V-Day, from a brewery art show to ’80s speed dating to a pagan-influenced feast. Take a look at the most delicious events happening this week.

Monday, February 13

Big Choice Brewing in Broomfield is letting local artists put their hearts on display for the Heart Art Show tonight. The brewery invited the public to decorate special hearts for display and to sell, with proceeds going to the American Heart Association. Plus, Big Choice will tap the first beer in its new experimental series, the Cherry Cobbler Sour Brown. The party starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m.; get more info on the Facebook event page.

Grab a Chipotle burrito and support a great nonprofit today. At the Chipotle outfit at 371 East Alameda Avenue, 50 percent of your purchase between 4 and 8 p.m. will benefit Work Options for Women, helping at-risk women obtain jobs and lasting experience in food service. Stop by and mention the fundraiser for your chance to help.

Sweet Cooie's opens on Valentine's Day. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest nights of the year, and restaurants all over town are hosting special dinners and experiences for hungry couples. For a taste of the possibilities, check our list of Ten Delicious, Non-Traditional Valentine's Day Options in Denver and the Colorado Concierge's Ideas for a Couple's First Valentine's Day Together.

To celebrate the opening of Sweet Cooie's today, the ice cream shop is hosting a contest for kids: They can submit a Valentine comparing a parent to an ice cream flavor, and the best answer wins complimentary ice cream for their family – up to six people – on one special visit. And if the winning ice cream flavor isn’t already offered at the shop, Sweet Cooie’s will create it and offer it for one month. Deadline is February 28; find out more here.

For a quieter special-occasion dinner with a taste of the seaside, try the Chowder Room. Its four-course menu offers seafood choices from oysters Venitienne with caviar to seared Hokkaido scallops, plus filet mignon and lobster tails for an add-on. The basic price is $65 per person; check online at the Chowder Room site for reservations.

La Loma's new downtown location is offering Valentine's Day specials for dinner, like the strawberry-crush margarita with a floater of champagne, spicy ceviche and the classic heart-shaped, cinnamon-sugar-dusted tortillas — plus a rose for the ladies. Check on reservations online at the La Loma Site.

A new speed-dating event will help singles cope with Valentine's Day at Hudson Hill. Hudson Hill

Turn your single V-Day experience upside down at Hudson Hill tonight with Stranger Danger Valentine's Day Speed Dating. The evening begins with an hour of casual speed-dating among like-minded singles, followed by an awards ceremony and an ’80s-flavored singles' mixer where you can track down someone who caught your eye. Happy hour is going on all night long, and your $25 admission includes a free drink and goes to help support Project Angel Heart. For tickets, e-mail info@hudsonhilldenver.com with your name, age, gender, occupation and two hobbies; you'll get a link to buy tickets.

For the broken-hearted or merely hard-hearted, Englewood Grand is hosting a singles' party where you can drink and dance your cares away. At Singlewood Grand tonight, the $5 admission gets you a cookie and cocktail in either Love or Hate flavors. Take your stand and groove out to jazz from 8 to 11 p.m. Find out more at the Englewood Grand Facebook event page.

Keep reading for more tasty events this week.


