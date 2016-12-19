The Ten Bars and Restaurants We Miss the Most That Closed in Denver in 2016

Patsy's stood at the heart of what was once Denver's Italian neighborhood. Mark Antonatoin

Remember Wurstküche? The sausage emporium out of Los Angeles was one of the first restaurants to close in 2016, but hardly the most memorable. Since it lasted less than a year, we barely got to know the place before it shuttered. But sadly, some of our favorites spots around town, from dim dive bars to upscale eateries, also went dark this year. Here are ten that we'll miss the most, in alphabetical order; fortunately, a few may make comebacks in 2017.

EXPAND We still miss the Scotch eggs at Argyll. Daniell Lirette

Argyll Whiskey Beer

1035 East 17th Avenue

Argyll's original incarnation drew praise (as well as a Best New Restaurant award) in its Cherry Creek location, and owner Robert Thompson made sure that the best of the quirky little place made the transition when the reboot opened in Uptown in 2014. But despite a great menu from chef John Broening and an impressive selection of Scotch whisky at the bar, the new Argyll never caught on to the extent of Thompson's other venture, Punch Bowl Social, and Thompson closed the place in May to focus on his growing PBS empire. The address, which had previously been Las Margaritas for more than two decades, is still for lease.

The Campus Lounge will return, although in an updated form. Mark Antonation

Campus Lounge

701 South University Boulevard

University of Denver graduate and former professional hockey player Jim Whiste retired and sold the Campus Lounge after running the neighborhood bar for forty years. Regulars gathered at the end of September for one final round before the plug was pulled on the corner neon sign. While the green chile, burgers and smothered fries weren't the best in town, sitting down at the low bar or joining friends at one of the booths felt comfortable and familiar; the Campus Lounge was among a dying breed of bars that captured the essence of old Denver. That special feeling can never be recaptured, but restaurateur Dan Landes, owner of City, O' City, plans to reopen the place under the same name and with a cleanup of the interior. The menu will be modernized, but that neon sign will soon guide neighbors back to the venerable bar's corner door. Watch for it to reopen early in the new year.

EXPAND The Cherry Cricket closed after a kitchen fire on November 23, 2016, but the owners plan to reopen. Mark Antonation

The Cherry Cricket

2641 East Second Avenue

What was reported as a small kitchen fire at one of the city's favorite — and longest-standing — burger bars ended up closing the eatery indefinitely. Parent company Breckenridge Wynkoop Holdings has said it plans to reopen the Cricket in 2017 and also to convert the current Breck on Blake, at 2220 Blake Street, into a second Cherry Cricket. For now, there's nowhere to satisfy a Cricket Burger craving, but soon there could be two options — if the real-estate market doesn't come up with an even tastier deal for the original. According to public records, Unico Properties purchased the building from Breckenridge Wynkoop in 2015 for more than $10 million and signed the Cherry Cricket to a twenty-year lease — but the property is zoned for up to an eight-story structure.

Inventing Room chef/owner Ian Kleinman says he plans to reopen in a new location in 2017. Danielle Lirette

The Inventing Room

2020 Lawrence Street

Chef/owner Ian Kleinman had been running the Inventing Room as a catering company and pop-up kitchen for hire for nearly a decade before he grabbed a space in the Ballpark neighborhood where he could serve up liquid-nitrogen ice cream and other wondrous desserts. But just after the shop's one-year anniversary, Kleinman lost his sublease on the space and was forced to close. The chef says he's already scouting new locations, so we're hoping we'll see a return of some of the city's most creative confections in the new year. The Inventing Room had shared square footage with the restaurant space that had been Pop's Place, which closed in September, and Lower48 Kitchen, which made a go of it for two years before shutting down just as the Inventing Room opened. The entire space is currently vacant.

Jezebel's had a good run in LoHi. Cassandra Kotnik

Jezebel's Southern Bistro

3301 Tejon Street

Scott Durrah and Wanda James opened Jezebel's in 2012, serving Southern comfort in the tiny corner eatery where the Squeaky Bean got its start. But in October, the couple closed their restaurant in order to focus on their cannabis company, Simply Pure. The space won't be dark for long, though; Juan and Katie Padro, owners of the nearby Highland Tap and Burger and Bar Dough, will soon deliver a Latin American restaurant called Señor Bear, helmed by chef Blake Edmunds.

