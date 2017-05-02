The Ten Best Cinco de Mayo Food and Drink Fiestas in Denver

EXPAND Don't go without tacos on Cinco de Mayo. Westword

The big Cinco de Mayo party at Civic Center Park — celebrating its thirtieth anniversary — is actually on May 6 and 7 this year (from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days), so if Chihuahua races make you giggle, join the thousands of other Denverites commemorating the day downtown. But if you'd prefer a smaller party, here are nine other great options in town for celebrating with Mexican — or at least Mexican-inspired — food, booze and culture.

File photo

Blue Bonnet Mexican Cafe

457 South Broadway

303-778-0147

The Blue Bonnet is one of Denver's oldest Mexican restaurants and was founded in the 1930s before being purchased by the Mobell family in the 1960s. The Mobell kids still run the place, and they invite you in for Cinco de Mayo festivities, with the bar expanded to the outdoor patio for a fiesta in the sun. Drinks will be discounted from open to close on both Friday and Saturday, in addition to happy-hour food from 3 to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Centro has what you need for Cinco de Mayo. Mark Antonation

Centro Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-442-7771

The pig will be slowly sizzling at Centro, when the Boulder cantina does Cinco de Mayo from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m., with lunch, dinner and in-between happy-hour specials. Once roasted, Centro, the pork will be served in tacos with heaping sides of borracho beans and grilled street corn. There will also be $5 Suerte coin-style margaritas (while supplies last), $7 beer-and-shot combos of El Charro silver tequila and the Post's Top Rope Mexican Style Lager), and $15 Top Rope Buckets. Call the restaurant for more info and to make reservations.

EXPAND Cochino Taco has transformed this old gas station. Mark Antonation

Cochino Taco

3495 South Downing Street, Englewood

720-573-6174

Cochino will be doing Cinco de Mayo in the suburbs all weekend with sponsor Arta Tequila. Drink specials will include $3 Negra Modelos and Pacíficos, $4 Arta blanco shots infused with mango, $5 tequila cocktails and $8 for a shot and a beer. Come in from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to meet the Arta shot girls; all this week during regular lunch and dinner hours, register for a raffle for a helicopter tour of Denver in the Arta Tequila helicopter, piloted by Arta owner Tony Mayer, with the purchase of any Arta cocktail. Then head back on Sunday for hangover brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see if you won (you must be present on Sunday to win; the drawing is at 2).

Danielle Lirette

La Loma

1801 Broadway

303-433-8300

La Loma celebrates Mexican-American culture with fun and specials all day Friday. Get a giant Mexican Flag Margarita — a multi-layered frozen concoction with bands of strawberry, the house margarita, and Midori melon liqueur — for $16. Hit the outdoor Arta Tequila photo booth from 4 to 8 p.m. and enter a raffle for a trip around Denver in Arta’s helicopter (if you're really lucky, you could hit Cochino and win the trip twice). And from 5 to 7 p.m., enter a raffle for a chance to win a Patron XO Snowboard. While you're there, check in on Facebook between 7 and 9 p.m. to receive an $8 Arta Cadillac Margarita.

EXPAND Lola's silver coin margarita. Mark Antonation

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

Like its sibling Centro in Boulder, Lola is firing up the whole hog with its ninth annual Picnic of the Pig. Lola’s own chefs, Jamey Fader and Sharif Villa Cruz, will collaborate with five other Denver chefs on a menu that celebrates all things swine. Head over at 2 p.m. for happy-hour food and drink prices — think $5 coin-style margs, $3 Post Top Rope Mexican Lagers, and $5 Palomas — and stick around for live music by GAMB at 3 p.m. and Sixty Minute Men at 9 p.m. The guest chefs this year will be Brandon Foster (Project Angel Heart), Amos Watts (Old Major), Kevin Grossi (The Regional), Michael Nirenberg (The Post Rosedale) and Sam Pepper (Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar LoDo). Call the restaurant for more information and to make reservations.

Keep reading for more Cinco de Mayo fiestas...