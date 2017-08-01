The Ten Best Colorado Craft-Beer Events in August

Cellar West welcomes Call to Arms and Cannonball Creek this month. Cellar West Facebook page

IPA Day is Thursday, August 3, this year. It's one of the those silly food-and-beverage holidays without much of a background or a purpose. In Colorado, though, it's easy to celebrate, because as most square-staters know, every day is IPA Day in Colorado. And Saison Day. And Stout Day. And Double Dry-Hopped New England-Style 100 Percent Brett-Fermented Imperial Session Amber/Scotch Hybrid Ale Day.

This month, you'll be able to find just about any beer style you want at hundreds of creative breweries. Among the best are anniversary parties at Odd13 Brewing, Liquid Mechanics, Denver Beer Co., Avery and Resolute Brewing, as well as some collaborations and a few stellar festivals. Find dozens of events in our weekly Beer Calendar, which goes online on Wednesdays, and look below for the ten can't-miss events over the next month.

Odd13 Brewing

Wednesday, August 2-Saturday, August 5

Odd13 Brewing Anniversary Celebration

Odd13 Brewing, Lafayette

Lafayette's Odd13 Brewing will host three events to celebrate its fourth anniversary. The first, on Wednesday, August 2, is Barrel Day, where three newly packaged barrel-aged beers will be unveiled. They are: Sheriff Shane the Solera Cyborg, "a very rustic and oaky foeder-aged sour blonde"; a blend of a saison and a red sour that was aged in both bourbon and red-wine barrels with cherries; and Rum Barrel Aged Saint Newcole, a lower-ABV version of Saint Nicole Imperial Stout. On Friday, August 4, Odd13 releases two fresh IPAs in cans and on draft. The first is Alpha Twins Juicy DIPA, brewed with Citra and Azacca hops and lactose. The second is QDH Superfan. And on Saturday, August 4, the brewery hosts the Main Event, an in-house beer fest featuring a huge lineup of new releases and re-releases. There are two ticketed sessions, at noon and at 5 p.m., to help control the madness (with only 100 tickets, $50 each, per session). Each ticket includes ten drink coupons (more drink coupons can be purchased there), custom glass, a Lyft discount and a charity donation. Food will be available for purchase. Go to eventbrite for more information.

EXPAND Avery Brewing

Saturday, August 5

Avery Brewing 24th Anniversary Party

Avery Brewing, Boulder

Come celebrate 24 years of great beers with Avery Brewing in Boulder, starting at 3 p.m. The anniversary party will include dozens of cellared and classic beer offerings, as well as all of their core beers, food from the restaurant and "family fun." Live music starts at 3:30 p.m. and features the Hop Pickers until 4:30, Head for the Hills from 5 to 6 p.m, and Monophonics at 6:30 p.m. As with many beer festivals this season, there are three ticket tiers. Food and beer can be purchased à la carte throughout the event. The $15 Music Lover ticket includes entry to the festival to enjoy the music. The $30 Base Layer ticket includes live music, a custom glass, a welcome beer and two drink tickets. The $55 Aficionado ticket is the Base Layer ticket plus four additional beer tickets and a food voucher. Proceeds will go to American Rivers, a nonprofit that protects wild rivers, restores damaged rivers and conserves clean water for people and nature. Buy tickets at twoparts.com.

Sesh Fest gets ready to go slow. Two Parts

Saturday, August 5

Sesh Fest

Highland Masonic Center

More than fifty breweries will be pouring session beers (5 percent ABV or less) as part of the fourth annual Sesh Fest, which starts at 3 p.m. at the Highland Masonic Center. Tickets are $30, though there are a variety of packages and discounts for groups. There will be live music and yard games. Sesh Fest benefits the Colorado Brewers Guild. Get tickets and more informationat seshfest.com.

Liquid Mechanics Facebook page

Friday, August 11-Sunday, August 13

Liquid Mechanics Third Anniversary Party

Liquid Mechanics Brewing, Lafayette

To kick off its three-day-long third-anniversary shindig, Liquid Mechanics is releasing Batch 3 of its Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Porter in 22-ounce bombers. There will only be 180 bottles available. Then on Saturday, August 12, the brewery hosts an outdoor music fest with five bands that will be playing all day long. Headliners include Judge Roughneck, playing ska and reggae, and Last Men on Earth, a ’70s/’80s/’90s tribute band. Inside the brewery, there will be sixteen beers on tap, including the brand-new Imperial Hop Nectar and Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Porter Batch 3. There will also be food trucks. Entry is free. And finally, on Sunday, August 13, Liquid Mechanics will release Imperial Hop Nectar in cans. It's an amped-up version of the brewery's 5.3 percent ABV hazy Hop Nectar IPA. The brewery will open a little late today, at 2 p.m.

Cellar West Artisan Ales

Saturday, August 12

Peace & Assist IV

Cellar West Artisan Ales, Boulder

Every year, Call to Arms Brewing and Cannonball Creek Brewing join forces to support a young, up-and-coming Colorado brewery and celebrate the spirit of collaboration and camaraderie. While some breweries "send cease-and-desist letters, we aim to bring peace while assisting our brothers and sisters in arms," the two breweries say. This year's partner for Peace & Assist IV is Cellar West Artisan Ales, which opened last December 1001 Lee Hill Drive in Boulder. Founded by Zach Nichols, formerly of Sanitas Brewing, Cellar West specializes in "distinctive, barrel-fermented beers that celebrate people, place, and purpose." The event runs from 1 to 9 p.m. and includes three versions of Peace & Assist No. 4: the base version, brewed with raw and malted rye and fermented in oak with the Cellar West wild yeast culture; a variant made with fresh cucumbers and cardamom; and a dry-hopped version (Amarillo and Hallertau Blanc) that will be available in bottles as well. There will also be other beers from Cellar West, along with offerings from Call to Arms and Cannonball Creek. Boulder's Stone Lotus food truck will be on hand, and there will be live music from Chunky Whiskey.