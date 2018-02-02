The Ten Best Colorado Craft-Beer Events in February

February comes pre-loaded with two beer-friendly holidays: Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day (or Anti-Valentine's Day, as the case may be). But the shortest month of the year is also special in Colorado because of Stout Month, which was started by the Mountain Sun Pub 25 years ago and which is still going strong today. And while Mountain Sun, Vine Street Pub and the company's other associated restaurants and breweries will have different stouts on every day, numerous other breweries get into the spirit as well, tapping stouts of their own. You can find many of them in our weekly Beer Calendar, which posts every Wednesday. But for the ten best February events, keep reading.

Pliny the Younger Tappings

Dates TBD

Multiple locations

It's that time of year again — time to stand in line to sample one of the West Coast's most storied, most sought-after beers, Russian River Brewing's Pliny the Younger Triple IPA. This hop bomb was at one time ranked atop the list of best beers in the country, but has fallen a few notches over the past few years as styles and tastes changed across the country. It is still a fantastic beer, though, and well worth seeking out. Pliny will be tapped first in California and then make its way over the Rockies to Colorado in mid- to late-February, where very limited amounts will be tapped at places like Falling Rock Taphouse, Freshcraft and Lucky Pie. Stay tuned to our weekly beer calendar for tapping dates once they are announced. Here's a message from Falling Rock about this year's Pliny the Younger arrival.

Mountain Sun

Thursday, February 1 - Wednesday, February 28

Stout Month

All Mountain Sun Pubs and Brewery locations

The Mountain Sun Pub company, which owns the Vine Street Pub in Denver and four other locations in Boulder and Longmont, will celebrate a quarter century of stouts with its 25th annual Stout Month celebration. Over the next 28 days, the pubs and breweries will tap at least 31 Mountain Sun stouts and barrel-aged stouts, including 48 Smooth Chai Stout, Addition Imperial Coffee Stout, Bourbon Barrel-Aged Addition Imperial Coffee Stout, Nihilist Russian Imperial Stout, Dark Harvest Pumpkin Stout, Chocolate Dip Stout, Space Odyssey Stout, Bourbon Barrel-Aged Oatimus Prime Imperial Oatmeal Stout and Chocolate Thunder Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Chocolate Milk Stout. In addition, stouts from more than thirty other Colorado breweries will rotate through their tap boards. Mountain Sun, Southern Sun, Under the Sun, Vine Street, and Longs Peak Pubs will also host special events, concerts, tastings, giveaways, and gatherings to pay homage to the great stout. Stay tuned to their Facebook pages for details and specific beer offerings.

Two22 Brew

February 3, February 10, February 17

Two Peak Launch Project

Two22 Brew; Peak to Peak Tap & Brew; Launch Pad Brewery

Three small Aurora breweries — Two22 Brew, Peak to Peak Tap & Brew, and Launch Pad Brewery — in collaboration with American Craft Beer Radio, have teamed up for the Two Peak Launch Project, a three-part series of "Aurora Dessert Blonde Stouts." The first release is today at Two22 Brew and it features Coffee & Donuts Blonde Stout made with raspberry and cold-brewed vanilla coffee. The second release, on February 10 at Peak to Peak, is White Chocolate Blonde Stout, which was the top-voted employee brew at Peak to Peak's Anniversary Party. The final yet-to-be-named beer will be served at Launch Pad Brewery on February 17. Each brewery will have a unique piece of glassware that if collected as a trio will come together into one epic design.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Saturday, February 10

Rauchbock Parka Party

Bierstadt Lagerhaus/Rackhouse Pub

Smoke 'em if you got 'em at the Rauchbock Parka Party, which takes place outdoors at Bierstadt Lagerhaus and the Rackhouse Pub from 2 to 8 p.m. Bierstadt will tap its newest lager, a smokey German-style rauchbier. But the mini-fest will also feature a few pop-up partners in River North, all of whom can bring the smoke. There will be hand-rolled cigars by Palma Cigars & Bar Las Palmas, a whole smoked pig by Owlbear Barbecue, a Mezcal tasting by Finn's Manor, and s'mores from The Preservery. Oompah music will be provided by Rick Borger & The Average German Band. Bierstadt says "Bring you coat and drink beer in the elements or sunshine because: Colorado."

Tommyknocker Brewing

Saturday, February 10

10,000th Brew Party

Tommyknocker Brewery, Idaho Springs

Tommyknocker Brewing gathered current and former employees and brewers early last month for a day-long event during which the 23-year-old beer maker whipped up its 10,000th brew, a collaborative Baltic Porter. To celebrate, the brewpub will tap the beer, while the renowned Rapidgrass Quintet will perform live. There will also be food and drink specials. The beer will be on hand at Collaboration Fest as well, taking place March 31.

Call to Arms Brewing

Saturday, February 10

Mardi Gras Rumpus

Call to Arms Brewing

Call to Arms Brewing is "blending tradition with innovation" for its Mardi Gras Rumpus, a festive soirée from noon to 9 p.m., offering special beers, New Orleans-style food from Rolling Smoke Food Truck, and Mardi Gras-inspired sweets from Copia Confections and Good Sugar Baking. There will also be the World’s Tiniest Mardi Gras Parade down Tennyson Street; led by the Mile High Brass Band, the 4 p.m. parade features mini-floats from Avery Brewing, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Call to Arms, Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery, Station 26, Little Machine Beer, Beryl’s Brewing and Goldspot Brewing.

Wednesday, February 14

Wednesday, February 14

Anti-Valentines Day Party and Beer Release

Copper Kettle Brewing

"Valentines Day is lame, new Snowed In flavors are not." That's the word from Copper Kettle Brewing, which hosts an anti-Valentine's Day party along with the release of Cherry Cordial Snowed In, a one-time only, single keg tapping of a cherry version of the brewery's imperial oatmeal stout. It will not be available in bombers, Crowlers or growlers. There will also be anti-Valentine's coloring sheets, mad-libs, and cards.

Bristol Brewing

Saturday, February 17

Firkin Rendezvous

Bristol Brewing, Colorado Springs

Bristol Brewing brings back the fourteenth annual Firkin Rendezvous, a celebration of Colorado cask ales, from 2 to 5 p.m. (or 1 to 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders). At least thirty Colorado breweries will be on hand with beer that has been conditioned in small casks called firkins. Some will be traditional, some will be weird. "The cask conditioning of ales is a traditional British style of brewing that originated centuries ago when publicans lived above their pubs and made a life’s work out of tending their beers," Bristol explains. "Cask ales are fermented, conditioned and served in a single cask, the ‘firkin’ being the British cask size most commonly used." Tickets are $45 for general admission, and include a commemorative glass and buffet lunch; VIP tickets are $65 and get you in an hour early, in addition to a glass, lunch and a t-shirt. The event benefits the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Denver Beer Co.

Saturday, February 17-Sunday, February 18

Seventh Annual Beer, Bacon & Coffee Festival

Denver Beer Co

"Come warm up and indulge all of your vices" at the seventh annual Beer, Bacon & Coffee Fest, says Denver Beer Co, which is hosting the early-morning event, starting at 8 a.m. "All that is required of you is to wake up... and roll down to the brewery. Afterward, you are free to take a nap." Tickets are $40 and include a big breakfast burrito from the Mighty Colorado Burger, coffee from Coda Coffee and as much Tender Belly bacon as you can eat. You will also receive a souvenir Denver Beer Co coffee mug to fill with beer.

EXPAND Jonathan Shikes

Saturday, February 24-Sunday, February 25

Sixth Anniversary Party

River North Brewery

River North Brewery will celebrate its sixth anniversary with a party featuring the brewery's Anniversary Ale 6, which is describes as "a superstout like none other," available on tap and in bottles to go. River North will also have its Double Dry Hopped Mountain Haze on tap and in Crowlers to go. There will be food from Matt's Snack Shack and rotating kegs all weekend, along with other fun activities.