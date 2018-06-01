The Ten Best Colorado Craft Beer Events in June

School's out, the sun's up and it's time to hit the road. And there's no better destination for a road trip than a Colorado beer festival. This month, along with a healthy dose of Denver events, we're highlighting several fantastic fests up and down the Front Range, along with a few in the mountains. But you're going to need gas money — and a hotel room or camp site. Boulder, Lyons, Fort Collins, Vail and even Greeley are all putting their best beery foot forward in June to offer Coloradans the best of what the state's breweries have to offer.

Call to Arms Brewing

Friday, June 1, to Sunday, June 30

McLovin Month

Call to Arms Brewing

4526 Tennyson Street

Call to Arms Brewing presents "McLovin Month," which celebrates hoppy beers for all of June. Why is it called McLovin Month? This scene from the movie Superbad should explain it. Over the next thirty days, Call to Arms will tap twelve hoppy beers, which aren't usually the brewery's focus. The first one, which taps today, is the 7 percent ABV Hazers Gonna Haze, made with lupulin powder. On June 8, it will be Great Great Great Gam Gam, an 11 percent triple IPA, which will also be in cans. Other beer with TBD dates include: the brewery's World Beer Cup medal winning More Like Bore-O-Phyll; McLovin, a single-hop IPA; an experimental collaboration with Cannonball Creek Brewing; CTA IPA infused with hops oils; Sweet Bloom Coffee IPA; and more.

Crooked Stave

Saturday, June 2, to Sunday, June 3

Persica Day and Stone Fruit Harvest Weekend

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project at The Source

3350 Brighton Boulevard

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project brings back Persica Day, a yearly event celebrating one of its best and oldest offerings, Persica, a golden sour ale aged with Palisade peaches. This time, however, the release takes place at the brewery's taproom at the Source (rather than the Crooked Stave Barrel Cellar) and will be extended into a weekend-long party focused on all kinds of local stone fruit. All 22 tap lines during this Stone Fruit Harvest Weekend will be dedicated to peaches, apricots, plums and more. Your first ten-ounce pour of Persica Harvest 2017 includes a custom Persica glass to keep ($15), and additional ten-ounce pours of all stone fruit sours are $6. The 750ml cork-and-cage bottles are $28, while the big-daddy 1.5 L magnums are $70.