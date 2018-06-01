The Ten Best Colorado Craft Beer Events in June

School's out, the sun's up and it's time to hit the road. And there's no better destination for a road trip than a Colorado beer festival. This month, along with a healthy dose of Denver events, we're highlighting several fantastic fests up and down the Front Range, along with a few in the mountains. But you're going to need gas money — and a hotel room or camp site. Boulder, Lyons, Fort Collins, Vail and even Greeley are all putting their best beery foot forward in June to offer Coloradans the best of what the state's breweries have to offer.
Friday, June 1, to Sunday, June 30
McLovin Month
Call to Arms Brewing
4526 Tennyson Street
Call to Arms Brewing presents "McLovin Month," which celebrates hoppy beers for all of June. Why is it called McLovin Month? This scene from the movie Superbad should explain it. Over the next thirty days, Call to Arms will tap twelve hoppy beers, which aren't usually the brewery's focus. The first one, which taps today, is the 7 percent ABV Hazers Gonna Haze, made with lupulin powder. On June 8, it will be Great Great Great Gam Gam, an 11 percent triple IPA, which will also be in cans. Other beer with TBD dates include: the brewery's World Beer Cup medal winning More Like Bore-O-Phyll; McLovin, a single-hop IPA; an experimental collaboration with Cannonball Creek Brewing; CTA IPA infused with hops oils; Sweet Bloom Coffee IPA; and more.
Saturday, June 2, to Sunday, June 3
Persica Day and Stone Fruit Harvest Weekend
Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project at The Source
3350 Brighton Boulevard
Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project brings back Persica Day, a yearly event celebrating one of its best and oldest offerings, Persica, a golden sour ale aged with Palisade peaches. This time, however, the release takes place at the brewery's taproom at the Source (rather than the Crooked Stave Barrel Cellar) and will be extended into a weekend-long party focused on all kinds of local stone fruit. All 22 tap lines during this Stone Fruit Harvest Weekend will be dedicated to peaches, apricots, plums and more. Your first ten-ounce pour of Persica Harvest 2017 includes a custom Persica glass to keep ($15), and additional ten-ounce pours of all stone fruit sours are $6. The 750ml cork-and-cage bottles are $28, while the big-daddy 1.5 L magnums are $70.
Saturday, June 2
Burning Can
Bohn Park
201 2nd Avenue, Lyons
The 2018 Colorado Burning Can Fest at the Lyons Outdoor Games is the perfect weekend for lovers of adventure, beer, music and camping. Nestled at the base of the Rocky Mountains, Lyons boasts a natural playground for runners, riders, kayakers, dogs and climbers. Featuring adventures to see and watch, a mountain-side beer fest with close to 100 breweries, world class athletes, beautiful camping and a huge concert, the Burning Can Fest at the Lyons Outdoor Games is quickly growing to be one of the top outdoor lifestyle festivals in the U.S.
Saturday, June 9
Sun Drenched Music Festival
Denver Beer Co. Canworks
4455 Jason Street
Denver Beer Co. hosts its second Sun Drenched Music Festival outside at its Canworks production facility in the Sunnyside neighborhood from 2 to 9 p.m. The summer beach party comes complete with sand volleyball, beach games and food from El Jefe, The Mighty Burger and Hops & Pie. In addition festival goers will enjoy craft beer, a bouncy house and an outdoor beer garden. The music lineup features a mix of indie pop rock, funk, rock and roll, and dance bands from musical guests All Poets and Heroes, the Runnikine, the Guestlist, the Brevet and Con Brio. Tickets, $30, area available at sundrenchedmusicfest.com.
Saturday, June 9
Avery Brewing Invitational
Avery Brewing
4910 Nautilus Court, Boulder
Avery is throwing a massive blowout from noon to 5 p.m. that includes a whopping 200 beers from sixty different breweries. There will also be beer education sessions with Avery stalwarts Andy Parker and Travis Rupp. "We came up with the brewery invite list by polling our entire team (200 employees) to ask what beer they want to see. There are no restrictions...the only qualifier is that it must be delicious," Adam Avery says. The Invitational is a brand-new event that replaces two other long-running and immensely popular Avery events: Sour Fest and Strong Ale Fest. Tickets are $40 at twoparts.com, and profits will benefit the Colorado Water Trust.
Thursday, June 14, to Sunday, June 18
Vail Craft Beer Classic
Vail
Multiple Locations
The second annual Vail Craft Beer Classic is taking things up a notch by offering paired dinners, educational seminars and brewer-led activities like mountain biking and hiking. The four-day celebration kicks off Thursday with a Brewers Dinner at the Vail Ale House ($65) featuring Crooked Stave Artisans and Fate Brewing. Friday's big event, meanwhile, is Sip at the Summit ($65), which takes place from 6 to 9 p.m.; for this, guests ride the gondola to the top of Vail Mountain for the highest altitude beer tasting in the state (and possibly the country), which features beers from thirty local breweries and paired bites. The centerpiece of the weekend, of course, is the Toast of Vail, which goes down Saturday, June 16, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the heart of Vail, adjacent to Solaris Plaza. There will be beer from more than fifty breweries nationwide, along with live bluegrass music. Other fest events include a fly fishing class and boozy lunch; a mountain biking tour and guided tasting with Odell and Boulder Beer; a hike and paired lunch with Horse & Dragon Brewing. Tickets to the various events range from $35 to $195 and can be purchased at VailCraftBeerClassic.com.
Saturday, June 16
6th Annual Anniversary Party & BBQ
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd
Lowry Beer Garden will honor its sixth anniversary from 5 to 8 p.m. with a killer evening of house-smoked BBQ, Colorado craft beer and live music by the Royal Aces. Tickets are $30 at the door and include a plate of BBQ (vegetarian meal available upon request) and unlimited sample pours of more than 25 beers from Avery Brewing, Odell Brewing, Dry Dock, Horse & Dragon, Station 26, Ratio Beerworks, Cerebral Brewing and Epic Brewing. And as with everything else at the mostly outdoors venue, this will happen rain or shine.
Saturday, June 23
Weldwerks Invitational Festival
Greely DoubleTree Hotel
919 7th Street, Greeley
Buoyed by its growing national reputation, its awards and its great beer, Weldwerks will host its inaugural Invitational in Greeley with two different festival sessions, one from noon to 3 p.m. and one from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are a whopping $100, but that's because 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit local Weld County nonprofits, including the Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado. The price also includes access to nearly 100 beers from more than forty of the best breweries in the country. They include: Amalgam, American Solera, Angry Chair, Atom, Avery, Barrel Culture, Bearded Iris, Black Project, Bottle Logic, Boulevard, Brew Gentlemen, Casa Agria, Casey, Cerebral, Crooked Stave, Destihl, Firestone Walker, Fremont, Funky Buddha, Great Notion, Hop Butcher, Horus, J. Wakefield, Jester King, Kane, Liquid Mechanics, Lost Abbey, Mikerphone, Modern Times, More, New Image, Odd13, Our Mutual Friend, Perennial, Rare Barrel, River North, Scofflaw, The Answer, The Bruery, The Veil, Toppling Goliath, Trve, Voodoo, Wiley Roots. In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks on site. Weldwerks strongly recommends that festival-goers stay the night in one of Greeley's hotels, including the DoubleTree, the Homewood Suites and Candlewood Suites, which are offering discounted lodging to attendees. Find tickets and more information at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, June 23 to Sunday, June 24
Colorado Brewers' Festival
Washington Park, Fort Collins
321 Maple Street, Fort Collins
The 29th edition of the Colorado Brewers' Festival — which kicked off Colorado craft beer culture so many years ago — returns to downtown Fort Collins today and tomorrow with more than 150 beer from more than forty Colorado breweries. There will also be food vendors, artisan exhibitors and hours and hours of live music. This year, the festival will introduce a new Collaboration Beer Pavilion featuring six beers made exclusively for the festival by more than twenty Fort Collins breweries. There will also be additional Brewers' Festival weekend programming, including The Summit at Colorado Brewers' Festival and Breakfast & Brews. Get all the info on those events, hours, prices and tickets at coloradobrewfest.com.
Saturday, June 30
Renegade Hop Head Festival
Renegade at The Yard at Santa Fe
918 West 1st Avenue
Join Renegade Brewing for its first Hop Head Festival, where hopheads will unite at the brewery's production facility in the Yard at Santa Fe for a celebration of "everything great about the little flower that could." There will be live music, food trucks, games, an "interactive hops buffet," merchandise and lots of beer, including some special release beers and a new canned offering. There are three ticket types available, ranging from $5 to $35. For tickets and more information about the tickets and the festival, go to eventbrite.com.
