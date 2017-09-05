The Ten Best Colorado Craft-Beer Events in September

Did you feel that? It was a slight breeze on a hot day, but it carried with it just a tiny hint of cold temperatures, and it made you shiver. And that shiver set off a chain reaction in your brain that let you know fall is on its way. Football, golden leaves, chile peppers, pumpkin pies, sweaters, ski-pass sales — they're pushing against the door, and it would only be polite to let them in and pour them a delicious beer.

That's an easy task in September, which is full of fall seasonals, from Oktoberfest lagers to pumpkin beers to fresh-hopped wonders. Two of those Oktoberfest parties are listed here, along with three anniversary parties, a big new beer fest and some special releases. So crack one open, let the cold winds blow, and find some fun at one of our ten best Colorado craft-beer events in September.

Friday, September 8

Colette's Dance Barn Party

Great Divide Brewing RiNo Event Space

3403 Brighton Boulevard

"Get yer boots on and come stomp the dance floor with us as we celebrate our favorite year-round girl," says Great Divide Brewing, which will throw a barn party from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in honor of Colette Farmhouse Ale. The shindig includes live music, square dancing, specialty and core beers, games and two food trucks, Wong Way Veg and Goin’ South. There will also be a costume contest: "Wear your Colette- or Hoss-inspired outfits to enter our costume contest or rock your best Western attire," Great Divide says. And don't forget that the brewery recently updated its Colette logo to make her outfit a little more modern. Tickets are $15. For more information on dancing and beers, and to buy tickets, go to greatdivide.com.

Crooked Stave opens the Barrel Cellar for Persica Day. Crooked Stave

Saturday, September 9

Persica Day

Crooked Stave Barrel Cellar

1441 West 46th Avenue

Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project will once again open the doors of its barrel cellar and production facility to the public for the one-day only release of Persica, a golden sour ale aged on peaches. First released in 2011, Persica has become Crooked Stave's signature beer, which is why the brewery hosts a day dedicated to its release. The first 250 guests will receive an exclusive Persica Day 2017 glass and a full pour for $10. Additional rounds will be available for $6. There will also be 750-ml cork-and-cage bottles available for $30 — limit of four per person. This year, Crooked Stave will also have an extra-special Persica sauvignon blanc available in 750ml format at $35 each, with a limit of two. None of the beers will see distribution outside the brewery. Crooked Stave rarely opens this facility up to the public. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (P.S. You might also want to check out Zwanze Day, which takes place September 23 at the Barrel Cellar.)

This isn't a beer to be trifled with. Oskar Blues

Friday, September 15

Ten Fidy Release

Tasty Weasel/Oskar Blues

1800 Pike Road, Longmont

Swing by the Tasty Weasel taproom at the Oskar Blues brewery in Longmont at 3 p.m. for this year's release of Ten Fidy, the brewery's massive 10 percent ABV imperial stout, still one of the best examples of this style nationwide. The Weasel will have Fidy-infused food from its restaurants and some bacon samples from Tender Belly Bacon. There will also be some very limited versions of Ten Fidy for retail sale, as well.

Diebolt Brewing

Friday, September 15, through Sunday, September 17

Diebolt Fourth Anniversary Weekend

Diebolt Brewing

3855 Mariposa Street

Diebolt Brewing is celebrating its fourth anniversary all weekend. On Friday, the brewery will tap Sour Black Ale and DunkelHeist Dunkelweizen; Unaged C'est la Saison, an imperial French saison. There will be comedy from 8 to 10 p.m. and food from True West Tacos. On Saturday, Diebolt throws open the Barrel Aged Bier Garden, where it will tap numerous beers. From 2 to 3:30 p.m., you'll find five barrel-aged versions of C'est la Saison, followed at 3:30 p.m. by Vladislav, a barrel-aged Russian imperial stout; Mon Dieu barrel-aged sour barleywine; Big Braggart, an oak barrel-aged imperial brown; an unaged barleywine; and Biere de Triomphe, a Cabernet aged Biere de Garde. On Saturday night, Pick & Howl plays from 7 to 9 p.m., followed by a burlesque show at 9:30 and food from Mama Said Eat. And on Sunday, enjoy brunch by the Farmer in the Hive at 11 a.m.; music from the Dollhouse Thieves at noon; Russian Imperial Stout Floats made with Little Man ice cream; a Bloody Mary bar with the Real Dill and Diebolt's Serrano Wheat; and the Broncos game at 2:25 p.m.

Get ready for Bavarian fun at Bierstadt Lagerhaus. Rackhouse Pub

Saturday, September 16

Drink RiNo Oktoberfest

Bierstadt Lagerhaus/Rackhouse Pub

2875 Blake Street

"Strap on your lederhosen and dirndls, it's time to bring Munich to RiNo." That's the world from Drink RiNo and Bierstadt Lagerhaus, which will host an Oktoberfest party highlighting the beers, wines and ciders made by the companies that participate in Drink RiNo in the River North district. "Oktoberfest is NOT a bier tasting event, it's a bier drinking event," they add. Tickets, $20, are available at nightout.com and include a half-liter mug and one liter of beer. You can bring your own Maß (those impressive one-liter vessels) or rent one at the festival; there will be a Masskrugstemmen competition (to see how long you can hold a beer mug up at arm's length), classic German fare, oompah bands and tons of booze from Bierstadt, Black Shirt Brewing, Mockery Brewing, Great Divide, Epic Brewing, Beryl's Beer Company, Our Mutual Friend Brewery, Ratio Beerworks, C Squared Ciders, Stem Ciders, Bigsby's Folly-A Craft Winery, Infinite Monkey Theorem and the Block Distilling.

Get outdoors with Upslope Brewing. Upslope Brewing

Saturday, September 16

Upslope Brewing Backcountry Taproom

Granby Ranch, Granby

Upslope Brewing is headed into the backcountry for the third year in a row to host another "pop-up taproom experience." To participate, hikers will climb three miles to the top of Granby Ranch (elevation: 9,200 feet) by way of marked trails, starting at 11 a.m.; once they're there, the beer will start flowing. This year, Upslope teamed up with Outside magazine on a collaboration brew, Denali IPA (brewed with Denali hops), for the magazine's fortieth anniversary. The beer will be tapped first in the backcountry before hitting Upslope's taproom in Boulder. "All attendees (with valid ID) will get one complimentary 19.2-ounce can of Denali India Pale Ale and up to two more cans of our twelve-ounce year-round styles," Upslope says. "But our first taste won’t exactly be a walk in the park. Actually, it’ll be a walk in the woods. And once you hike to our tap room, you’ll be treated to a beer that pairs perfectly with a fall day on the Front Range with some sweet views." Tickets are $10 for hikers and $20 for mountain bikers (who will ride a chairlift to the top and bike down). Burgers or brats are an additional $8. Non-drinkers and kids get in free (the event is family-friendly). One hundred percent of proceeds will be donated to the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Oh, and no drinking on the trails.

Left Hand Brewing

Friday, September 22, through Saturday, September 23

Longmont Oktoberfest

Roosevelt Park

700 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont

Longmont Oktoberfest returns to Roosevelt Park today and tomorrow, showcasing beers from ten independent craft Longmont breweries, two cideries, lots of food and ten bands. On Friday, the music begins at 4 p.m. with FACE, followed by Andy Frasco & The U.N., and then the headliners, Reel Big Fish. There will also be bratwurst-eating and stein-holding contests. On Saturday, enjoy a full day of music from Rapidgrass, Bonnie & the Clydes, Gasoline Lollipops, Pandas & People and headliners Perpetual Groove. There will also be a best-dressed contest, stein-holding contest and Longmont’s fifth year building the world’s longest bratwurst, at more than 300 feet. Tickets, $10, are available at lefthandbrewing.com. The family-friendly fest, which is produced by Left Hand Brewing, will raise money for the I Have a Dream Foundation.

EXPAND Westword file photo

Saturday, September 23

Micro Brew Fest

725 West 39th Avenue

Kyle Moyer, owner of the Crafty Fox Tap House and Pizzeria, and Bogey's Beer & Wine, has pulled out all the stops for the brand-new Micro Brew Fest and IPA competition, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on four acres of land at 725 West 39th Avenue, just off Fox Street, near the light-rail station. There will be more than fifty breweries on hand, along with live music, yard games, food trucks and a gluten-free zone. In addition, brewers will be bringing their IP-”A” game for a competition; the winner gets a tap handle for a year at the Crafty Fox and some free ads on iHeartRadio’s Modern Eater and Modern Drinker radio shows, which are co-sponsoring the fest; the beers will be evaluated by six celebrity judges. Tickets, $35, are available at givebacktickets.com.

EXPAND Black Shirt Brewing

Wednesday, September 27, through Sunday, October 1

Five-Year Anniversary Party

Black Shirt Brewing

3719 Walnut Street

Join Black Shirt Brewing for five days of special beer tappings, live music and a bluegrass pig roast in honor of the brewery's fifth anniversary. On Wednesday, Black Shirt will tap a vintage TBD beer, followed by Pistachio & Lavender Rye Pale Ale (200 Crowlers will be available to go, too) on Thursday. On Friday, the brewery taps its official Fifth Anniversary Beer, a 5 percent ABV hazy IPA that was hopped five times with more than five pounds of BSB's favorite hop varieties per barrel; there will also be a free concert from the Hashtones and Kid Reverie. Black Shirt will tap some cellar beers on Saturday and feature live music from Montropo, Secret Creatures, Animal Electricity and High St. Collective. And on Sunday, there will be a pig roast with bluegrass music from the High Desert Band; this is the only event that requires tickets, available here.

EXPAND Our Mutual Friend is thankful for its fans. Dustin Hall/The Brewtography Project

Saturday, September 30

Gratitude

Our Mutual Friend Brewing

2810 Larimer Street

Every year on the Saturday before the Great American Beer Festival, Our Mutual Friend Brewing takes the opportunity to celebrate its fans (and its anniversary) with Gratitude, an event honoring friendship. "We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our customers, friends, family, and countless people in the craft-beer industry," the brewery says. For the party, there will be a photo booth, beer specials, food trucks, music, merchandise giveaways and the release of Gratitude 4, a pink guava saison, in bottles. There will also be more than twenty beers on tap, including Broken Time Blackberry Golden (a bottled collaboration with Spangalang); Gruppetto Tiramisu Imperial Stout (in Crowlers); Gratitude 4; Proletariat Session Ale; Camisado Cream Ale; Sur Framboise Belgian Sour Wit on Raspberries; Wicket Belgian Wit; Cherry Gose; Wierding Way; Inner Light Pale Wheat; Zero Sum IPA; Brown Ale; Novo Coffee Stout; Belgian Porter on Nitro; and Brave Little Grisette.

