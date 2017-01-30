The Ten Best Craft-Beer Events in Denver in February

Stouts are the beer of the month at Vine Street Pub and other breweries. Brandon Marshall

With its short days and frigid nights, February can be a little dreary in Colorado. But not at Denver's craft breweries and taprooms, which know just how to warm things up. Although there are only 28 days, the month is absolutely packed with brewery anniversaries, celebrations, tappings and small festivals, all of which you can find in our weekly Beer Calendar, which is posted online every Wednesday. In advance of that, here are ten sure bets for the month ahead.

Mountain Sun Pub and Breweries

1. Stout Month

February 1-28

Vine Street Pub and other Mountain Sun locations

The 24th annual Stout Month kicks off again at Vine Street Pub, Mountain Sun and all of the other breweries and restaurants in Boulder and Longmont owned by the venerable Mountain Sun company. A dark and stormy love letter to this style of beer, Stout Month is a showcase not only only for the creativity and prowess of Mountain Sun's brewing staff, but for breweries around Colorado. This year's lineup includes around thirty different in-house stouts, including many returning favorites, such as Thunderhead, Trickster, Nihilist, Stoked Oak, Chocolate Dip, Oatimus Prime, Megatron and Girl Scout Cookie, as well as some new ones. But there will also be two dozen guest stouts on at different times. Vine Street and Mountain Sun typically don't release times or locations for various tappings, so you might have to visit more than once. Go to Mountain Sun's website to see the full list of beers that you should be enjoying.

It's Dark Star Days at Station 26. Sarah Cowell

2. Dark Star Days

February 1 and every Wednesday this month

Station 26 Brewing

Join Station 26 Brewing for one last run of Dark Star Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout releases, the last until November. Each Wednesday in February at 4 p.m., the brewery will be pouring two sixtels of Dark Star — a sixtel of the brewery's base Dark Star and a sixtel of one of its favorite flavor variants. On February 1, it's Coffee Dark Star. That will be followed by Mexican Chocolate Dark Star on February 8, Strawberry Balsamic Dark Star on February 15, and S'mores Dark Star on February 22.

3. Melvin Brewing 2X4 Day

Saturday, February 4

Multiple locations

Wyoming’s Melvin Brewing is once again celebrating its award-winning 2x4 IPA across the U.S. with 2x4 Day. "The swag, the hip-hop, the ninjas, and – of course – Melvin’s 2x4 will all be out to party," the brewery says. Oh, and the brewery will also have WWE Hall-of-Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan — whose trademark is carrying around, yes, a two-by-four length of wood — helping out as spokesman. In Denver, there will be events at the Crafty Fox, Falling Rock, Finn's Manor and Hops & Pie. There will also be tappings at Backcountry Tap House in Boulder, Tap & Handle in Fort Collins, Brewer’s Republic in Colorado Springs, and the Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar in Buena Vista.

Nothing goes better with Girl Scout cookies than beer. Renegade Brewing

4. Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

February 6-February 11

Renegade Brewing

It's Girl Scout cookie time! And Renegade Brewing is giving you the chance to pair several of the famous cookies with beer. Come in any time between 5 and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, February 6 through February 10, and all day on Saturday to try four delicious cookies paired with four Renegade beers. Tickets, $12, are required for specific nights and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Ratio co-owner Jason Zumbrunnen is a barrel of fun. Ratio Beerworks

5. Ratio Beerworks Anniversary Weekend

February 10-12

Ratio Beerworks

Ratio Beerworks will celebrate its second anniversary with several events, ranging from special anniversary beer releases to comedy and music. The weekend kicks off with a comedy show curated by in-house comedian Ian Douglas Terry. On February 11, the brewery will tap its anniversary beer, Continuous Thunder, a double IPA "showcasing Mosaic and Simcoe hops with bright tropical fruit aromas and ripe mango flavors," the brewery says. It will also tap a single sixtel of Loveless, "a beautiful, complex yet delicate, barrel-fermented Dark Sour Saison, which spent over a year in red wine barrels, before being re-fermented with raspberries. (Loveless will receive the full treatment on Tuesday, February 14, with a bottle release party.) At 8 p.m., Matt Pryor, frontman for the Get Up Kids, will hit the stage, followed by Dan Andriano of the Alkaline Trio and a live DJ set and dance party in the taproom. And finally, on February 12, Ratio will wind down with a Hangover Brunch featuring Bloody Mary beers from the Real Dill. Later that afternoon, Ratio will be part of a Valentine’s Day RiNo Love Triangle progressive beer and cider dinner with Epic Brewing and the Rackhouse Pub.

Keep reading for more big beer events in February.

