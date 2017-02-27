The Ten Best Craft-Beer Events in Denver in March

EXPAND Collaboration Fest is bigger and better this year. Danielle Lirette

As Colorado begins to emerge from the long, cold (short, mostly warm) winter, the festival season is stirring, and there is no better way to wake up than with Collaboration Fest, the state's marquis event. Hosted by the Colorado Brewers Guild, the fest features more than 110 beers, each made collaboratively by multiple breweries; some of these beers will never be served again, while others will go onto fame and fortune. But there's plenty of other sudsy fun this month, including Colorado Craft Beer Week, Hops + Handrails and several mini-fests and anniversaries. To learn about dozens of other craft-beer events, check our weekly Beer Calendar, posted each Wednesday. But, here are ten sure bets for the month ahead.

March 4

Day of Dorks

Wynkoop Brewing Company

1634 18th Street

303-297-2700

Wynkoop Brewing plays host to its first Day of Dorks. "Teaming up with over thirty breweries, we'll be pouring up some of the geekiest and white-whaley craft brew in all the land," Wynkoop says. "Nerd attire suggested but not required. And to truly encourage The Next Generation of dorks, we'll be collecting school supplies including pens, pencils, notebooks and more. Donations will benefit local area schools." Tickets are $25, or $40 for a pair, at eventbrite.com and include a commemorative Day of Dorks glass and snacks. "To miss out would be highly illogical."

March 4

Real Ale Real Love Firkin Festival

Grimm Brothers Brewhouse

623 Denver Avenue, Loveland

970-624-6045

The Real Ale Real Love Firkin Festival returns to Loveland today at 3:30 p.m., thanks to co-hosts Grimm Brothers Brewhouse and Verboten Brewing. The event takes place behind Grimm Brothers, in the Garden Room, at 687 North Denver Avenue. The intimate fest showcases one-of-a-kind cask beers from Northern Colorado breweries and "allows the brewers to push the envelope and try new experimental flavor combinations that wouldn't be cost-effective on a larger scale," Grimm Brothers says. There are only 250 tickets, available at brownpapertickets.com; the $30 price allows attendees "to chat with the brewers about the beers they made and the flavor profiles they were hoping would come out in the firkins." Get more information about Real Ale Real Love at realalereallove.com.

March 8

Zuni Street Brewing Grand Opening

2900 Zuni Street

303-515-0942

Zuni Street Brewing will open its doors at 2 p.m. today with a grand opening party featuring four beers: a hoppy wheat ale, an IPA, a Belgian wit and a golden ale. Founded by TJ Slattery and Willy Truettner, the brewery aims to be an oasis in the city: full of trees and nourishing liquid. And to that end, it has been decorated with a gorgeous 53-foot-long wooden bar and beer rails, along with huge abstract tree sculptures. There are also two large patios, garage doors and an indoor-outdoor bar sure to help guests enjoy the outdoors in any season.

March 11

Crafty Fox Anniversary Party

Crafty Fox Taphouse & Pizzeria

3901 Fox Street

303-455-9666

The Crafty Fox will celebrate its first anniversary today with special tappings, games and giveaways downstairs starting at 11 a.m., and a ticketed event upstairs at 3 p.m. with rare beers and live music. The upstairs tickets are $35 (there are only 100 available), and there will be live music from Blow the Vault, exclusive tappings of Ursula Brewery’s Jefferson’s Reserve Barrel Aged Imperial Crustless (Peanut Butter and Jelly Porter), and an Ursula/Wiley Roots/Crafty Fox collaboration Vanilla Wafer Coffee Blonde Ale. There will also be an unlimited special menu for “grown-up kids.”

March 11

Hops + Handrails

Roosevelt Park, Longmont

Left Hand Brewing will throw its fifth annual Hops+Handrails festival today featuring 150 mostly Colorado beers from more than 65 craft breweries, live music, a four-story (forty-foot high) ski and snowboard ramp and a trick-rail jam competition. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Roosevelt Park, with riders starting their runs by noon. The music kicks off at 1 p.m. with Grant Farm; headliner Chris Robinson Brotherhood starts at 4:30 p.m. Local fare will be available from Abo’s Pizza, Georgia Boys BBQ, Hefe’s Tacos and Sisters Dumplings. Tickets, $40, include unlimited tastings, and are available online at lefthandbrewing.com or at the event entrance. Proceeds benefit the Left Hand Brewing Foundation, SOS Outreach, and Chill Foundation. To date, Hops + Handrails has raised more than $100,000.