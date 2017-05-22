The Ten Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

Learn how to mix a classy cocktail — no more Long Island Iced Teas — at the Study at Hotel Teatro. Courtesy of The Nickel

It's a busy week in Denver as we gear up for a long holiday weekend. From the trendy and celebratory to outdoorsy and shlocky — even a little avian — everyone should be able to find an event to suit their fancy. Here are the ten best food and drink events on the culinary calendar for the week of May 22 to 26, 2017.

Known for its beer, Star Bar is bitter about cocktails. Westword

Monday, May 22

Summer lunch at the office is great — you just head over to Civic Center Park to get your food-truck fix. But what if you work south of the city, in (horrors!) the DTC? Never fear, intrepid foodie/project manager: DTC Eats kicks off today, with more than fifteen food trucks scheduled to set up shop at 4700 South Syracuse Street. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Monday from May 22 through September 11; this week's roster of rolling restaurants includes Churn & Burn, Pierogies Factory, Baba's Falafel and What Would Cheesus Do. The event's Facebook page has a complete schedule and list of participating food trucks.

The Decline and Fall of the American Empire, Vol. XIII: The Bachelorette. That's right, boys and girls: The mind-boggling case study of dating, relationships and TV fame is entering its thirteenth season on Monday, May 22, and Ignite Kitchen + Cocktails, 2124 Larimer Street, is riding the show's coattails with Man Candy Mondays. From 6 to 10 p.m. during the season, Man Candy candied bacon and Frozé cocktails (frozen rosé, that is) are just $5, and the big-screen TVs in the restaurant will be tuned to The Bachelorette. You'll need to keep the drinks flowing as you take in this orgy of self-promotion and insincerity — and at this price, you can.

If you're drinking to escape the harsh reality of the above, consider the Bitter Truth's Inaugural Cocktail Competition at Star Bar on Monday, May 22. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. at 2137 Larimer Street, when thirteen Denver bartenders throw down for three rounds of fierce competition. Expect liberal use of namesake ingredients, though you shouldn't find these concoctions too bitter a pill to swallow.

It's Lechon TIme! serves everything but the squeal. Courtesy of Leah Eveleigh

Tuesday, May 23

Chef Leah Eveleigh has been touting the virtues of Filipino cuisine in Denver for years, and she's proven her cooking chops as a contestant on the Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24, she's teaming up with chef Chris Jakubiec to unveil the specialties of her home country at two pop-up dinners dubbed It's Lechon Time! at Carbon Cafe, 1553 Platte Street. Eveleigh and Jakubiec will combine traditional Filipino cooking with modern culinary style, so this multi-course meal — which culminates with lechon (a whole roasted suckling pig) served with adobo fried rice — goes way beyond street food. Tickets are $85 for each night (alcoholic beverages are extra) and can be purchased at hutch-supper-club.ticketleap.com/its-lechon-time. As they say in the Philippines, mabuhay!

It may seem like TAG at 1141 Larimer Street has been around forever, but that's only because it was the start of Troy Guard's rapidly expanding restaurant empire. In fact, it opened eight short years ago and is celebrating the anniversary at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, with a four-course menu that includes food from across Guard's culinary kingdom. For $80 ($110 with drink pairings), diners get apps from TAG Burger Bar, bubu and FNG (which hasn't even opened yet), while the meal itself boasts courses from Los Chingones, Mister Tuna, Guard and Grace, Sugarmill and the birthday star itself, TAG. Whether you're already a fan of Guard's restaurants or just want a sampling of all his culinary stylings, this blowout dinner will satisfy. Call 303-996-9985 for reservations, and check out the restaurant website for more details.

Keep reading for more food and drink events.