The Ten Best New Restaurants in Metro Denver in 2016

EXPAND Mister Tuna embodies the evolution of RiNo from an industrial zone to a chic, mature dining destination. Danielle Lirette

The last remaining days of the year are a time to reflect on what has come in the previous months. In Denver, we've been blessed with a continuous stream — a flood, really — of new restaurants to satisfy our every craving. Some stand out for memorable food while others fall by the wayside of mediocrity. When choosing the best, we like to be as fair as possible, so we don't consider eateries that debuted this month (although that won't rule them out as possible Best of Denver award winners come springtime). And if you're wondering why the Denver Central Market didn't make the list, it's simply because the massive RiNo destination isn't a restaurant, although there's plenty of great food to be had from the many vendors inside. With that said, here's our list of the ten best restaurants to open in the metro area in 2016.

EXPAND Artichokes with roasted shiitakes are an example of the sophisticated menu at Avelina. Danielle Lirette

Avelina

1550 17th Street

720-904-6711

Helmed by culinary power couple John Broening and Yasmin Lozada-Hissom, Avelina is proving that industrial chic isn’t everything. At this quiet downtown restaurant that opened in mid-2016, lighting is gentle, background music stays in the background, and stools and banquettes — covered in Italian leather and chenille — are so comfortable, you’ll want to stay all night. Avelina’s highly shareable menu can be described as seasonal New American with Mediterranean flair, but it’s more helpful to view it as essential Broening/Lozada-Hissom: deceptively simple, intriguing, wisely sauced, surprisingly light. Wood-fired flatbreads feature Moroccan-spiced lamb and roasted cauliflower. Warm artichokes, quartered and fully cleaned, form striking silhouettes, their slender stems tucked against roasted shiitakes. Yuzu- and chile-glazed short ribs arrive in three paves on a rectangular platter spread with carrot purée and gingery sautéed vegetables. Longtime fans will swoon over the reappearance of Lozada-Hissom’s signature olive-oil cake, but the rustic millefeuille, listed on the menu as a dulce de leche stack, is generating its own legends.

EXPAND The Bronze Empire's hot pot set-up brings a taste of Beijing to Denver. Laura Shunk

Bronze Empire

1591 South Colorado Boulevard

720-550-7871

Those lamenting the dearth of real Chinese food in Denver — as well as anyone who's curious about what real Chinese food actually tastes like — should hurry to the Bronze Empire, the restaurant that Tian Xia and Jing Wang, a pair of DU students who moved to Denver from Beijing, opened this year on South Colorado Boulevard. Hot pot is what Xia missed most about his homeland, and now he's graciously sharing a taste of it with his adopted home town. Once seated in the modern, inviting dining room, the first thing you'll do when ordering is pick a soup, selecting a flavor profile and a broth - ranging from vegetable-based mushroom or tomato broths to the spicy soup made with beef broth. Then order meats and veggies that come on the side so you can add them as the broth starts bubbling in front of you. We recommend lamb and ribeye, tofu skin, mushrooms and plenty of greens.

Coperta's pollo allo diavolo adds spice to Uptown. Danielle Lirette

Coperta

400 East 20th Avenue

720-749-4666

Brother-and-sister team Paul and Aileen Reilly couldn’t have picked a better spot for Coperta, their Italian followup to Beast + Bottle. Its location across from Benedict Fountain Park means that after a leisurely meal, you can walk out the door, belly full of wine and pasta and cheese, and engage in that most Italian of traditions: the passeggiata, or evening stroll. Prior to launch, the pair traveled widely throughout Rome and points south, and came home with a menu that includes several knockout dishes, including chewy cavatelli with meat ragù, bucatini all'amatriciana with salty nubs of guanciale, and polenta, which defies its hum ble origins with a richness that comes from butter and leftover whey. Chicken isn’t always the most exciting dish on a menu, but Coperta’s pollo allo diavolo makes you reconsider that assumption: Diavolo means “devil,” and this wood-charred half-chicken lives up to its name, fiery from its chile marinade, Calabrian chiles and the red-tinged chile oil ringing the plate. While dinner can be be a destination affair, Coperta aims to be a neighborhood gathering spot, with coffee and pastries for breakfast and smart combinations of soups, salads and panini for lunch.

EXPAND Departure's sleek dining room and bar combines retro elegance and futuristic fun. Mark Antonation

Departure

249 Columbine Street

720-772-5020

So you're not going to Cherry Creek for dinner, you say? Well toss out your notions of hip Denver restaurant neighborhoods and head inside the new Halcyon Hotel for a taste of chef Gregory Gourdet's pan-Asian menu. The chef perfected his concept at the first Departure in Portland, Oregon before coming to Denver armed with deadly accurate Korean bibimbap and Chinese dim sum and stir-fries (like XO fried rice with crab and Chinese sausage), along with Japanese-inspired sushi and skewers grilled over white-hot charcoal. Depending on where you're seated, you'll feel like your aboard a luxury ocean liner, a space station or a mid-'70s jumbo jet — prepare for Departure.