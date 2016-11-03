EXPAND Mister Tuna embodies the evolution of RiNo from an industrial zone to a chic, mature dining destination. Danielle Lirette

This week we talked with developer Ken Wolf and restaurateur Jeff Osaka, who together just opened the Denver Central Market in the River North district. Both are pioneers in the neighborhood who have been working to gain recognition for the area since it was barely a blip on Denver's culinary radar. And we also reviewed Mister Tuna, chef Troy Guard's newest effort, which brings together various elements of his upbringing in Hawaii at an eatery that's both brash and sophisticated. While it would be unfair to judge the multifaceted Central Market against standard restaurants, you'll certainly find some of RiNo's best food there. But in the short history of the district, which only gained the RiNo moniker a dozen years ago, a long line of great eateries has developed. Here are the ten best restaurants in RiNo, in alphabetical order.



EXPAND Roast chicken from the wood-burning oven at Acorn. Danielle Lirette

Acorn

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-542-3721

Bryan Dayton and Steven Redzikowski, the team behind the acclaimed Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder, continue to impress since Acorn opened in the Source in 2013. Acorn's dedication to seasonal, wood-fired cooking with a focus on small plates — and a few very large plates— put the restaurant at the forefront of Denver kitchens. While some standards keep a loyal customer base happy (oh, those tomato-braised meatballs!), there are plenty of frequent changes to draw new fans with each menu iteration.

EXPAND Cart-Driver does plenty right, but it all starts with the pizza. Danielle Lirette

Cart-Driver

2500 Larimer Street

303-292-3553

Cart-Driver's trendy shipping-container location, smaller than some studio apartments, seems almost a quaint reminder of design elements past even after only two years, but the pizzas coming out of the tiny kitchen are anything but dated. Although the spot takes the fast-casual approach, with counter service, a tightly edited menu and a handful of small plates, the ingredients are top-notch and the food is produced with care. Bargain hunters should be sure to hit the two happy hours.

EXPAND Hop Alley delivers a blast of heat with la zi ji fried chicken. Danielle Lirette

Hop Alley

3500 Larimer Street

720-379-8340

No new restaurant captured the zeitgeist of Denver's dining scene quite like Hop Alley when it opened last December as the second eatery from Tommy Lee, whose noodle bar Uncle was no less of a hit when it debuted three years earlier. How did Lee repeat the success of his first go-around? With a slate of rare, regional Chinese dishes — many borrowed from his childhood visits to Hong Kong — tied to tradition by wood-fire cooking and amplified by the funky flavors of vegetables fermented and pickled in-house. The name Hop Alley honors Denver's original Chinatown, but the cuisine wanders far from standard Chinese-American fare, with a rotating menu that visits the food centers of China, from Shaanxi province to Sichuan to Hong Kong. Alternating cooling and warming elements keep the palate stimulated — from jiggly chilled tofu to earthy char-siu pork belly with braised mustard greens. The eatery's instant success is proof that Denver diners are ready to be challenged, titillated and rewarded with a whole new world of gustatory experience.

Mister Tuna is big on seafood and other wood-grilled meats. Mark Antonation

Mister Tuna

3033 Brighton Boulevard

303-831-8862

After years of opening all manner of restaurants, executive chef/partner Troy Guard returns to his roots with Mister Tuna, a high-energy spot in RiNo’s Industry building. And what a fun restaurant it is — but not in the default-casual way, with free-flowing craft beer, wings and cornhole on the lawn. Here the best tables are inside, not out; the patio along Brighton Boulevard is often too hot and noisy. Besides, the room comes into its own as night falls: Under the cover of darkness, the long, narrow space becomes increasingly grown-up, with a dynamite mural of a woman’s face and a black-and-gold color scheme that totters between sexy and elegant. Divided into the categories of raw bar, appetizers and entrees, the menu reflects influences ranging from Hawaiian to Vietnamese to Indian. This being Guard’s house, the most memorable fare involves the sea: kampachi with mint, Thai basil, chiles and cilantro; ahi poke with buttery avocado and quinoa; and corvina with kimchi-tossed wheat berries. But other dishes shine, too, and many capture the best of Guard’s fusion-rich background, including carrot agnolotti with a Thai carrot-herb salad, grilled pizzas, and rotisserie pork collar with lavender mustard.

EXPAND The stage awaits players at Nocturne. Mark Antonation

Nocturne

1330 27th Street

303-295-3333

Nicole and Scott Mattson set out to bring back the Five Points jazz era with Nocturne, a supper club just off Larimer Street featuring jazz six nights a week. But a supper club wouldn't be much without supper, so a crack kitchen crew provides nightly bites and regularly changing tasting menus inspired by classic jazz albums. Add a swanky art-deco bar, and you've got a combo that swings with as much energy as the music itself. Nocturne isn't content to rehash classics, but instead crafts beguiling dishes from disparate flavors of Africa, the Deep South, New Orleans and beyond.

