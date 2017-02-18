menu

The Ten Most Recent Denver Restaurant Openings and Closings in 2017

The Ten Most Recent Denver Restaurant Openings and Closings in 2017

Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 6:58 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Little Chengdu's owner pulls noodles in the middle of the restaurant.EXPAND
Little Chengdu's owner pulls noodles in the middle of the restaurant.
Mark Antonation
A A

We've had plenty of new and unique offering in the Denver restaurant scene over the past few weeks, from an authentic Sichuan hot-pot house that also serves hand-pulled noodle to a drive-thru brewery and barbecue where you can pick up six-packs and smoked meats without ever leaving your car.

The competition is fierce and property values are skyrocketing, so we also said goobye to a few familiar names. Here's a list of the ten most recent restaurant openings and closings, with links to our original coverage.

First the Openings:

Sweet Cooie's is the adorable younger sibling of Little Man Ice Cream.EXPAND
Sweet Cooie's is the adorable younger sibling of Little Man Ice Cream.
Mark Antonation

First Look: The Scoop on Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary

Kahlo's adds color to Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood.EXPAND
Kahlo's adds color to Morrison Road in the Westwood neighborhood.
Mark Antonation

Tarasco's Chef/Owner Opens Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant in Westwood

Morton's made the move from Wynkoop to Wazee Street downtown.
Morton's made the move from Wynkoop to Wazee Street downtown.
Landry's Inc.

Steakhouse Shuffle: Morton's Reopens in Former Sullivan's Space

Spicy Sichuan hot pot is one of the authentic Chinese offerings at Little Chengdu.EXPAND
Spicy Sichuan hot pot is one of the authentic Chinese offerings at Little Chengdu.
Mark Antonation

For Hot Pot, Noodles and Sichuan Dumplings, Head to Little Chengdu

Annette opened in the Stanley Marketplace facing what will soon be a green and inviting plaza.EXPAND
Annette opened in the Stanley Marketplace facing what will soon be a green and inviting plaza.
Mark Antonation

Caroline Glover on Group Therapy for Chefs, Sustainability and Annette

Just look for the flying pig if you're heading to Uturn BBQ.EXPAND
Just look for the flying pig if you're heading to Uturn BBQ.
Courtesy of Uturn BBQ

Uturn BBQ Now Serving Craft Beer and Barbecue — From a Drive-Thru Window

Crispy beef on broken rice at Broken Rice.EXPAND
Crispy beef on broken rice at Broken Rice.
Mark Antonation

Broken Rice Adds Polished Fast-Casual Asian to South Colorado Boulevard

And here are the closings:

There's one less place for Southern hospitality on Old South Pearl.EXPAND
There's one less place for Southern hospitality on Old South Pearl.
Westword

Fourteen Seventy-Two Closes on Old South Pearl Street

Lou's closed in February 2017 when owner Frank Bonanno sold the property.EXPAND
Lou's closed in February 2017 when owner Frank Bonanno sold the property.
Lauren Monitz

Frank Bonanno Will Close Lou's Food Bar After Brunch Service Sunday

The Tilted Kilt is gone, soon to be replaced by the Burnt Barrel.EXPAND
The Tilted Kilt is gone, soon to be replaced by the Burnt Barrel.
Lori Midson

Tilted Kilt Closes After Seven Years; Owners Will Reopen as Burnt Barrel

