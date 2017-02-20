The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, February 20-24

EXPAND National Margarita Day means cheap margs at Los Chingones and restaurants all around town. Los Chingones

Presidents' Day, National Margarita Day, National Sweet Potato Day: Why not just take the whole week off so that you can eat and drink your fill? At the very least, you can go out on a weeknight and sample tequila, wine or whiskey, see baristas fight (for a good cause) or challenge all comers yourself in a wing challenge. And don't forget: Denver Restaurant Week starts Friday, February 24, so you'll want to be in fighting form! In the meantime, here are the ten most delicious events this week.

Monday, February 20

When the bones are clean, the napkins are down and the battlefield is bright orange, who will be crowned the winner? The West End Tavern's Wing King Challenge returns tonight, promising eternal glory for those up to the challenge. Eat fifty of the West End Tavern's super-spicy wings in under thirty minutes and claim a $25 Big Red F gift card, a commemorative T-shirt, your picture on the wall of fame, and a story to tell your grandkids. The entry fee is $25, but gawking is free; e-mail info@thewestendtavern.com or call 303-444-3535 to sign up.

Support Metropolitan State University's culinary program and have a nice meal at 1515 Restaurant while doing so. The five-course modern American menu includes wine pairings with every dish, and $10 from every ticket goes to benefit MSU Denver's Culinary Arts program. Check out the menu and make your reservation on 1515's website.

EXPAND Sample special whiskey this Tuesday at the Way Back. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, February 21

La Loma is hosting a tasting and pairing dinner to complement Código 1530 Tequila, starting at 6 p.m. At the new Broadway location of the venerable Mexican eatery, you'll make your own margarita, then sit down for a four-course meal with chilis rellenos, fajitas, creative tequila cocktails and more; the meal ends with a taste of extra añejo tequila and fried ice cream in churro bowls. The $85 price includes drinks; call 303-433-8300 to check on reservations.

The Way Back invites Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon for an intimate whiskey-pairing dinner. Old Forester will bring three varieties of its overproof Whiskey Row series, along with a "special surprise." The Way Back's chefs will prepare a three-course menu to accompany the booze. Seats are $75 with food and drink, and seating is limited; get your tickets online at the NightOut site.

Inside the Source, the RiNo Yacht Club and wine importers Louis Dressner Selections will join forces for an evening of wine flights, snacks and conversation. LDS's Josefa Concannon will bring special bottles of French and Italian wines for sampling and discussion. The gathering goes from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight; RSVP at the Facebook event site.

EXPAND Corvus is hosting a barista competition this Thursday to help coffee growers in Rwanda. Chelsea Keeney

Wednesday, February 22

National Margarita Day: the most important holiday of the week, right? Denver restaurants certainly agree, with deals and specials happening all over town. Big Red F Restaurants Lola, Centro Mexican Kitchen and the Zolo Grill are pouring it on — and out — for the event: Lola is offering free coin margaritas for its first 100 guests, Zolo is making free mini-mezcal margs, and Centro will pour $3 Suerte Tequila margaritas — the first fifty free — and offer passed appetizers.

Specialty margaritas are just $5 at Los Chingones, and that includes the smoked piña-rita and the T&T, with tequila, orange soda and Tang. Cochino Taco in Englewood won't judge if you down tequila at lunchtime, with $4 margaritas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and for $5 until close. And La Loma is offering a special margarita mixed with jalapeño-infused Corazon Blanco and garnished with grilled pineapple.

Quaker City Malt is hoping to make a splash in Denver with its line of sweet, wholesome malt beverages, and it's teaming up with RiNo Yacht Club for a party with tons of Philly flavor from 6 to 8 p.m. With Rocky projected on the big screen, listen to music from Philadelphia and take down some QC Malt cocktails. Across the aisle, the Proper Pour will be running specials on QC Malt cans to take home and offering swag giveaways all night. The party is free for everyone 21 and up; RSVP at the Facebook event site.

Show up at either of Pizzeria Locale's two Denver locations, show a valid ski pass or lift ticket, and get a second pizza for free when you buy a first. Find out more here.

Thursday, February 23

The latest Corvus Throwdown pits barista against barista in a coffee competition for a good cause. Your $5 tickets gets you access to the keg until it runs dry, and will help fund Corvus's trip to the Misozi coffee cooperatives in Rwanda, where it will donate needed infrastructure. Competitors who sign up and make it to the finals have the chance to win cool prizes. Uno Mas Taqueria will also be serving tacos. The throwdown takes place at Corvus Coffee's South Broadway location; find out more on the Facebook event page.

