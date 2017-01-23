The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, January 23-27

EXPAND Chef Kelly Liken helps connect mind, body and appetite with a new yoga/meditation/food event series this Wednesday. Linnea Covington

There's food for all five senses and beyond on the culinary calendar, with mind/mouth connections in Vail, an intensive Italian wine class, the Alamo Drafthouse's latest film-and-beer pairing and the start of the Winter Brew Fest, a staple of the Denver beer scene since 2004. Here are the eight tastiest food events happening this week.

Monday, January 23

Still feeling the effects of what you did in 2016? Begin the new year for real and celebrate the service industry at the Colorado Bartenders Guild Annual Holiday Hangover. COBG members as well as the public are invited to the Rackhouse Pub to sample booze from some of the biggest distillers in the world — and some local favorites as well. Browse 34 tasting tables, listen to live music and enter the raffle, whose proceeds go to the United States Bartenders Guild National Charity Foundation. COBG members get in free, and tickets are $15 for everyone else; snag yours online at NightOut.

Enjoy a rustic beer feast at the Alamo Drafthouse inspired by The Deer Hunter — venison included. The Deer Hunter

Tuesday, January 24

Istituto Frasca per il Vino is your crash course to the wines of Frasca's inspiration and native land: Friuli. The two-hour class will take students through the specific styles, characteristics and vintages of Friulian wine. The $255 admission fee includes a special workbook for further study as well as a curated wine flight. Only sixteen seats are available, so call 303-442-0608 to check on openings.

Grief, regret, PTSD and IPA — great tastes that taste great together? Fortunately, the crew at Alamo Drafthouse Littleton knows how to make anything go down smooth, including the late Michael Cimino's harrowing masterpiece The Deer Hunter. The Drafthouse is teaming with Upslope Brewing and pairing the beers and film with a thematically appropriate five-course menu, including an eggplant/smoked salmon/caviar appetizer, venison borscht, "Pierogi Roulette," pork pho and mango sticky rice. Tickets are $50 with food and beer included, and the screening begins at 7:30 p.m.; get your seat online at the Alamo Drafthouse page.

The glutinous, fresh taste of homemade pasta is so tempting — but also quite intimidating for the average home cook. Stir Cooking School hopes to allay those fears with a Fresh Pasta Workshop tonight. Not only will students learn how to fashion reliable dough, but they'll learn about traditional shapes and sauces, such as wild-mushroom ravioli with thyme brown butter, or tortellini with pancetta and white-wine cream sauce. Tuition is $75, and class runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; call 720-287-4823 to see if spots are available.

If you haven't hobnobbed with Rocky the mountain lion, tonight's your chance — for a price, of course. Thankfully, it all goes to a good cause, as Punch Bowl Social hosts Nuggets players, alumni, dancers and coaches for a meet-and-greet fundraiser to benefit Kroenke Sport Charities and its youth outreach and education programs. Plenty of food, drink and games will be enjoyed by all. Tickets are $150 a person, and attendees must be 21 or older. Get your tickets at the online event site.

EXPAND The new bar at Panzano comes with a new slate of eats and drinks. Chad Chisholm

Wednesday, January 25

Start salivating. Denver Restaurant Week runs from February 24 through March 5 this year, and the menus of participating restaurants will be posted today — which means you'll want to snag some reservations, fast. Find out more on the Denver Restaurant Week website.

Panzano, one of Denver's best Italian restaurants, and recently hired chef Patrick Kelly invites you to a wine dinner hosted by Lino Vitale of Northern Italy's Zonin Estate. The evening begins with a prosecco reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a five-course feast with included wine pairings. The price is $110 per person; give Panzano a call at 303-296-3525 to ask about reservations.

Up in the Vail Valley, chef Kelly Liken's Harvest is helping connect mind, body and appetite with a new culinary wellness series. At the Sonnenalp Club, 1265 Buffehr Creek Road, Liken will contribute a thoughtful menu to pair with a day of yoga, meditation and nutritional conversation. Today's event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and is inspired by the element of earth, with a menu of hearty, healthy root vegetables. The first event is $80; $215 will cover all three classes (Sonnenalp members receive a discount). Call 970-477-5377 to reserve your place, and visit the Sonnenalp Club website for more information on upcoming classes.

Friday, January 27

Denverites don't need much of an excuse to turn any weekend into a mini beer fest, what with so many craft breweries to visit and new beers to sample. But if you want to taste a broad range of beers in a specific style, let the pros handle the beer wrangling so that you can get down to drinking. The Winter Brew Fest gathers the best seasonal beers from Colorado and beyond under one roof at Mile High Station from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite; pick a night for a $35 general admission ticket or spring for VIP at $45, which gets you in the door an hour early and includes a beer-and-cheese sampling. Otherwise, you can take your chances at the door for $10 more, cash only.

The latest round of the annual Pairsine Mixology and Culinary Competition is dubbed “Shaken Not Stirred” and features the ten top scoring winners from the 2016 Denver International Spirits Competition. Up to ten mixologists will each be assigned one spirit and be given the task of creating a custom cocktail with it; up to ten chefs will be paired with a mixologist and given the task of creating a gourmet food pairing. The culinary competition runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Omni Interlocken Resort in Broomfield; get tickets, $75, here.

