The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 18-20

If you're dreading Thanksgiving or obsessing over the proper size of stuffing cubes, Denver's culinary calendar has a way to manage your stress. An evening of pancakes, art and music will distract you from pending family arguments, or you can tuck into unlimited oysters, beers and po-boys. The holiday market season is gearing up, too, so after you've had some sustenance, don't forget to grab local delicacies for the Thanksgiving table. Here are the ten tastiest events this weekend:

Friday, November 18

Once the enfant terrible of American food writers, Anthony Bourdain has mellowed since he got married and became a father. Or has he? The author and chef will reflect on his travels, which have turned exotic stops into an endless all-you-can-eat buffet, opine on what he loves and hates about the restaurant world, and share thoughts from his new book, Appetites, at 8 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street. Get tickets, $60 to $330, here.

For some, pancakes, alcohol and body painting is just a Friday breakfast. For the rest of us, there's the Pancakes and Booze Art Show, returning to City Hall tonight. The nationwide pop-up event is a tipsy, DIY-style festival of underground art and music, fueled by free pancakes. Take in the works of over 100 artists from Denver and beyond, plus live music, multimedia installations and body-painting demos. The party starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m., and just $5 at the door gets you in.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse in Greenwood Village knows how to appreciate the finer things in life, and it's celebrating the season with a Macallan Holiday Cigar Dinner tonight. Tuck in to a three-course dinner with Macallan Scotch pairings and a pair of cigars to enjoy — and, yes, you can expect a nice steak. The cost is $150 per person with Scotch included; call Del's at 303-796-0100 to snag your reservation.

