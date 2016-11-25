The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 25-27

EXPAND Chef Ryan Witcher at Sugarmill, open for brunch this Friday. Danielle Lirette

Thanksgiving is over — part of it anyway, as leftovers still wait to be prodded and picked at. But that turkey sandwich will be good for at least one more day, so get out into the city and taste what local chefs, makers and brewers have to offer this weekend. Black Friday brunches are ready to help you face the day, a green chile festival will spice up your night, and DJ Cavem Moetivation will give you a healthy dose of edible beats. Keep reading for the ten tastiest food events in Denver this weekend.

Friday, November 25

Today the crew behind beast + bottle and Coperta will launch a food drive to support Metro Caring this holiday season. Through December 30, bring five non-perishable, preferably healthy food items to either restaurant and you'll get a token good for a free glass of wine with purchase of a dish. Check out Metro Caring's site for recommended donations and other ways you can help.

Now that Black Friday has arrived, The West End Tavern will be ready to catch the shopping masses before they fall down on the floor. The longtime drinkery on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall will tap an elusive keg of Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout and serve rib-sticking brunch specials like pulled pork biscuits with chorizo gravy and a brunch burger piled with smoked ham, cheese, bacon and red pepper aioli. Prizes and door-busters will be given away throughout the day from 11 a.m. to close, with two happy hours at 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. Make a reservation online at The West End Tavern's site.

Teller's Taproom and Kitchen in Lakewood offers a tonic for whichever post/pre-holiday malaise may be ailing you with its new Black Friday Brunch. In addition to Teller's brunch offerings (chicken & waffles!), the restaurant will offer $1 mimosas and $3 selections from the Bloody Mary bar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you can't get up in time, the room will host live music from the Walker Shellist Duo starting at 8 p.m. tonight.

Upper Larimer Street's Sugarmill is opening its doors early for Black Friday brunch today, taking the edge off with fine coffee, decadent dishes like pastrami hash and brioche French toast, and a bevy of hearty desserts, of course. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; make your reservation online by calling 303-297-3540 or visiting Sugarmill's OpenTable page.

Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 South Chester in Centennial, is teaching aspiring itamae the basics of sushi preparation starting at 1 p.m. today. This hands-on course will let you master the California hand-roll and the spicy tuna roll, and entry is $49 per person.

