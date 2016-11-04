The Ten Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, November 4-6

Check out local art or catch the Broncos game — Infinite Monkey Theorem offers an opportunity for both. Kristin Pazulski

Autumn is warming up — in the culinary sense, anyway — with beer, wine and football to help banish the encroaching chill. Grab a seating for day drinking and a bagel brunch on Brighton Boulevard, or visit Infinite Monkey Theorem for a pair of local wine parties. There's even a fantastic fall beer festival down south for craft-beer completionists. Keep reading for details on the ten tastiest events this weekend.

Friday, November 4

November First Friday Party: Infinite Monkey Theorem is celebrating First Friday, and in honor of the coming cold months, the winery will be releasing its spiced mulled wine tonight for $5 a glass. Skadi’s Food Truck will serve some divine comfort foods, and Ejay the DJ will be spinning tunes. Call the winery at 303-736-8376 for all the details.

Saturday, November 5

Award-winning Chicago pastry chef Mindy Segal is coming to Denver this weekend and will be sharing her cooking at the Source with a pop-up brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Segal was the 2012 recipient of the James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Pastry Chef award; she'll be serving bagel toasts, doughnuts, cookies and her signature hot chocolate, along with tasters and full pours of New Belgium beers and cocktails from RiNo Yacht Club. Tickets are available for $30 each on Eventbrite. If tickets sell out or you don't want to spring for a full brunch, Segal's baked goods will be available for sale à la carte at the pop-up kiosk in the front of the Source's market hall.

"Meet Your Farmers" at Four Seasons Farmers and Artisans Market in Wheat Ridge, which will host Sean Conway of Micro Farms at 10 a.m. and Margaret Barkey of Colorado Wise Acres Farm at 11 am. Find out more here.

Head to the Glitter Dome at 2 p.m. for a celebration of two of Denver's favorite foods. For this fifth installment of Bacon and Beer, some of Denver's biggest restaurants will be creating bacon-based dishes to pair with some of the city's best brews. Tickets are $50 to $70; get them at twoparts.com.

From 5 to 9 p.m., Rock-a-Belly, a benefit for Food for Thought, will fill the Tivoli Turnhalle Event Center with tastings from Denver’s top restaurants, breweries and distilleries, as well as live music by Chris Daniels & The Kings and the Hazel Miller Band. Tickets are $50; grab yours and get more information here.

Down in Colorado Springs, the long-running All Colorado Beer Festival is bringing together eighty brewers who represent our fair square state, with urban tappers and Southern Colorado stalwarts alike offering unlimited pours. Brewers will be on hand to talk their craft, and ticket sales will benefit Theatreworks, Home Front Cares and the Empty Stocking Fund. Two sipping sessions are available, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40, $50 for early entry and $10 for designated drivers, get yours at the ACBF site.

Get snowed at the Never Summer & Breckenridge Brewery Opening Day Party from 6 to 10 p.m. at Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway. The free parking lot party includes snowboard and swag giveaways, live art and music featuring MF Ruckus, a special showing of the Never Summer movie 25, free board waxing from 7Twenty Board Shop, a mechanical bull, party games, bowling and more. Come early to grab your spot, and enjoy Punch Bowl Social happy-hour deals from 3 to 6 p.m. Find out more here.

